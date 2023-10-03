Photos: First Look at THE HYPOCHONDRIAC at Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

All new photos have been released from Moliere's The Hypochondriac at Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Performances run until Saturday 21 October 2023.

Self-obsessed and fixated on his health, wealthy Argan spends his time and money on frequent visits to the family physician.

With medical bills piling up, Argan believes he has found the perfect solution to his problem. But with an exasperated household growing tired of his antics, Argan’s time may be better spent addressing what is real, rather than worrying about what is imagined.

A witty satire punctuated with music and dance, this adaptation of Molière’s masterpiece proves that laughter really is the best form of medicine.

The cast includes: Jonathan Ainscough as the Purgeon and Main Carer to Ill Servant, and the on-stage Musical Director (playing piano and accordion); Zak Ghazi-Torbati as Clèante and Servant; Chris Hannon as Doctor Diaforius and Béralde; Edward Hogg as Argan; Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos as Toinette; Jessica Ransom as Béline and Servant; Saroja-Lily Ratnavel as Angélique; André Refig as Bonnefoi and Ill Servant; and Garmon Rhys as Thomas Diaforius, Fleurant and Servant.