Photos: First Look at THE FOREST at Hampstead Theatre

Hampstead Theatre has released production images for the world premiere of Florian Zeller's new play, The Forest. Running until 12 March 2022, The Forest is translated by Zeller's long-time collaborator Christopher Hampton, and directed by Jonathan Kent, who re-unites with Zeller after his critically acclaimed production of The Height of the Storm.

Toby Stephens (Lost in Space, Netflix; Oslo, National Theatre, West End), Gina McKee (Bodyguard, BBC One; Di and Viv and Rose, Hampstead Theatre), Paul McGann (Withnail and I, HandMade Films, Doctor Who, BBC One) and Angel Coulby (Merlin, BBC One; Good People, Hampstead Theatre) are joined in the cast by Millie Brady (Roadkill, BBC One; The Queen's Gambit, Netflix), Silas Carson (Phantom Thread, Universal Pictures; Drawing the Line, Hampstead Theatre), Finbar Lynch (Indecent, Menier Chocolate Factory; Girl From The North Country, West End), Sakuntala Ramanee (Romeo and Juliet, RSC; East Is East, Jamie Lloyd-UK tour) and Eddie Toll (Stephen, ITV; Ivan and the Dogs, Young Vic).

Director Jonathan Kent is joined by designer, Anna Fleischle; lighting designer, Hugh Vanstone; sound designer, Isobel Waller-Bridge; casting director, Lotte Hines and associate designer and costume co-designer, Jasmine Swan.

"I'm telling you a story, if that's all right by you. Apparently, you've no objection to telling stories yourself. Am I right?"

Florian Zeller's play The Father (Wyndham's) has the status of a modern classic and the screen adaptation won the 2021 Academy Award for Zeller and Christopher Hampton. His recent plays in London include The Son (Duke of York's), The Height of the Storm (Wyndham's), The Mother (Kiln Theatre), The Truth (Wyndham's) and The Lie (Menier Chocolate Factory).



Multiple-award winning playwright and screenwriter Christopher Hampton won an Academy Award for his screen adaptation of his play Les Liaisons Dangereuses (as Dangerous Liaisons). He was also nominated for adapting Ian McEwan's novel Atonement in 2007. Hampton has previously adapted Zeller's The Father, The Mother and The Truth.

Jonathan Kent returns to Hampstead Theatre, having previously directed Good People (2014) and The Slaves of Solitude (2017). Kent's recent credits include Talking Heads (BBC and Bridge Theatre), The Height of the Storm (Wyndham's), A German Life (The Bridge), Long Day's Journey into Night (Broadway) and Peter Gynt (National Theatre).

Photo Credit: The Other Richard