Photos: First Look at New Old Friends' CRIMES ON CENTRE COURT

The latest comedy thriller from Theatre Royal Bath favourites New Old Friends will see the action play out on the courts of Whombledun with another dose of mirth, murder and mayhem, this time with a side of tennis. Crimes on Centre Court, based on a story from New Old Friends' award-winning podcast (#2 in iTunes fiction chart), will open in Bath in May before a national autumn tour, serving countless characters with quick-fire changes and quicker wits.

Lord Knows, the chair of The Whombledun International Invitational Tennis Tournament, has died and his son Hugh, is suspicious. The police won't take the case so Hugh calls in Perry & Penny Pink, private investigators. This deucey summertime treat will rally the spirits and leave you wanting a second serve-ing of the volley of gags and visual delights. The Bath based company have built a national reputation with their wildly inventive set-pieces, twisty plots and commitment to unadulterated entertainment.

Performances run 24th-28th May at Theatre Royal, Bath

Saw Cl, Bath, BA1 1ET

Tues-Sat, 7.30pm, 2.30pm Sat Matinee | From £24.75

www.theatreroyal.org.uk | 01225 448844