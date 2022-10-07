Photos: First Look at David Farr's A DEAD BODY IN TAOS UK Tour

Production images have been released for A Dead Body in Taos - an unsettling science fiction and an intimate study of loss and bereavement, examining how artificial intelligence could alter our understanding of death, consciousness and the soul.

See photos below!

Compelling and unsettling, David Farr's (The Night Manager, The Hunt, The Jungle Book) new play examines how artificial intelligence could alter our understanding of death, consciousness, and the soul. Sam hasn't spoken to her mother Kath for three years when she learns that she's been found dead in the New Mexico desert. Travelling to the small town of Taos to identify the body, she discovers Kath has become embroiled in a shadowy enterprise, offering Sam an unimaginable chance to rebuild their broken relationship. But to do so, she must decide whether she can finish what her mother started...

A Dead Body in Taos is directed by Rachel Bagshaw (The Shape of the Pain, Midnight Movie), with design by Ti Green (Touching the Void) and original composition by Ben and Max Ringham (Blindness, Electric Hotel). It holds its London Premiere at Wilton's Music Hall from 26 October - 12 November (with a Press Night on 27 October) as part of a UK tour from 30 September - 19 November.

Wilton's Music Hall

26 October - 12 November

Monday - Saturday at 7.30pm

Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201768®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwiltons.org.uk%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets £13.50 - £28 full price / £11 - £25.50 concessions

Warwick Arts Centre

15 - 19 November at 7.30pm

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/

Tickets £19 - £28

Photo credit: Helen Murray