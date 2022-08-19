Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: FIRST LOOK: In Rehearsals for Deaf and Disabled Centred Production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The production will be at Crucible Theatre 9 to 24 September, then touring

Aug. 19, 2022  

Photos have been released of rehearsals for Sheffield Theatres' production of William Shakespeare's well-loved comedy Much Ado About Nothing, co-produced with Ramps on the Moon.

This will open at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield this September before embarking on a UK Tour.


A pioneering initiative, Ramps on the Moon is a consortium of theatres which aim to enrich stories and the ways in which they are told by putting deaf and disabled artists and audiences at the centre of their work.

Check out the rehearsal photos below.

Photo Credit: Chris Saunders

The company
The company

Taku Mutero
Taku Mutero

Shreya Patel
Shreya Patel

Robert Hastie
Robert Hastie

The company
The company

Leo Long
Leo Long

Lee Farrell
Lee Farrell

Laura Goulden
Laura Goulden

Kit Kenneth
Kit Kenneth

Karina Jones
Karina Jones

Guy Rhys
Guy Rhys

Gerard McDermott
Gerard McDermott

Fatima Niemogha
Fatima Niemogha

Daneka Etchells & Guy Rhys
Daneka Etchells & Guy Rhys

Claire Wetherall
Claire Wetherall

Ciaran Stewart
Ciaran Stewart

Caroline Parker
Caroline Parker

The production will be at Crucible Theatre 9 to 24 September, then touring




