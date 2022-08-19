Photos: FIRST LOOK: In Rehearsals for Deaf and Disabled Centred Production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
The production will be at Crucible Theatre 9 to 24 September, then touring
Photos have been released of rehearsals for Sheffield Theatres' production of William Shakespeare's well-loved comedy Much Ado About Nothing, co-produced with Ramps on the Moon.
This will open at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield this September before embarking on a UK Tour.
A pioneering initiative, Ramps on the Moon is a consortium of theatres which aim to enrich stories and the ways in which they are told by putting deaf and disabled artists and audiences at the centre of their work.
Check out the rehearsal photos below.
Photo Credit: Chris Saunders
The company
Taku Mutero
Shreya Patel
Leo Long
Laura Goulden
Kit Kenneth
Gerard McDermott
Fatima Niemogha
Daneka Etchells & Guy Rhys
Claire Wetherall
Ciaran Stewart
