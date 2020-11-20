Photographer Darren Bell Launches Crowdfunder For Theatrical Photography Coffee Table Book In Support Of MadTrust

West End photographer Darren Bell, who has created photographic marketing images for Wicked, The Prince Of Egypt, The Olivier Awards, MAD TRUST, UK tours, and many more editorial projects and clients has today launched a crowdfunder project on INDIEGOGO to create and curate a hardback coffee table book of his theatrical and editorial photography works.

Darren said "2020 has been a year of great reflection - it also marks my tenth year as a professional photographer in the industry. To mark the anniversary, I am creating a one-of-a-kind coffee table book featuring some of the greatest images from throughout my theatre journey so far. The book, split across 120+ pages, includes production imagery, personal portraits, and images that capture a moment in our joint theatrical history. I'm so excited to share my work in print with you, and celebrate an industry like no other"

You can crowdfund the project from today at https://igg.me/at/darrenbell - the project is available to fund online for the next 60 days.

25% of the profit will go to MAD TRUST, a charity Darren has proudly supported for over 5 years. As a direct response, The Make A Difference Trust was founded in 2008, establishing the first official stand-alone Charity to coordinate the theatre community's fundraising and grant making for HIV and AIDS. In recognition of the theatre industry's long term fundraising efforts, MAD set up The Make A Difference Trust Hardship Fund to support people in the theatre industry affected by long term chronic illness. A host of fundraising events, including Bucket Collections, Late Night Cabarets, West End Eurovision, West End Bares and A West End Christmas continue to raise funds for projects both in the UK and Sub-Saharan Africa.

