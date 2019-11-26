Photo Flash: Park Theatre's Gala Fundraising Evening at Stoke Newington Town Hall

Park Theatre welcomed 200 guests for a Gala Fundraising Evening at Stoke Newington Town Hall on Thu 14 Nov. £150,000 was raised to support this exceptional theatre in Finsbury Park, helping deliver a range of projects including those engaging young people, those living with dementia and audiences with disabilities.

Take a look at photos below!

Attendees included Angela Griffin, David Haig MBE, Mark Gatiss, Ian Hallard, Steve Pemberton, Beverly Knight MBE, Sean Mathias, Matthew Marsh, Henry Goodman, Michelle Collins, Simon Callow CBE, Frances Barber, Phil David, Greta Scacchi, Hugo Speer, David Horovitch and Gary Wilmott MBE





