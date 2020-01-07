Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE CROFT at Everyman Theatre

Drew Cain and Simon Roberts play David / Alec and Tom / Patrick respectively in The Original Theatre Company's new thriller, The Croft by Ali Milles. They join the previously announced Gwen Taylor as Enid, Caroline Harker as Suzanne / Ruth and Lucy Doyle as Laura / Eilene. The UK tour begins at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 22 January 2020.

The Croft is set in the remote Scottish Highlands village of Coillie Ghille, where we encounter three women from different eras whose lives are intertwined by the croft's dark history. In the 1880's, we have Enid, the last person left in the village - she's resilient, a survivor, who takes in the Laird's pregnant daughter, Eilene. In 2005, Ruth occupies the croft, which she and her husband Tom bought as a holiday home and where Ruth has her affair with local man, David. In the present day, Laura returns with her friend Suzanne to her parent's croft after her mother Ruth's death. They discover the terrifying truth that lurks within the croft. In this bold and haunting play, the present interweaves with the past, as these women search for love in the midst of great danger. As we watch their stories intertwine and ancient tales surface, can the present heal the past?

The Croft is directed by the award-winning director Philip Franks, with design by Adrian Linford, lighting by Chris Davey, sound by Max Pappenheim and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

This production is produced by The Original Theatre Company (The Habit of Art, The Night Watch, Birdsong).

Website: www.originaltheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You