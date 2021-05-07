Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHAW SHORTS at Orange Tree Theatre

Directed by Artistic Director Paul Miller, the double bill of Bernard Shaw’s short plays runs at Orange Tree 26 May – 26 June.

May. 7, 2021  

Rehearsal photos have been released for Shaw Shorts at Orange Tree Theatre.

Directed by Artistic Director Paul Miller, the double bill of Bernard Shaw's short plays runs at Orange Tree 26 May - 26 June.

Miller directs Joe Bolland (Henry Apjohn), Jordan Mifsúd (Teddy Bompas), Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Aurora Bompas) in How He Lied to Her Husband; and Alex Bhat (Gregory Lunn), Jordan Mifsúd (Sibthorpe Juno), Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Mrs Lunn) and Hara Yannas (Mrs Juno) in Overruled.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: The Other Richard

