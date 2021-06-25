Photos: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of BACH & SONS at the Bridge Theatre

Joining Simon Russell Beale who plays Johann Sebastian Bach in the world premiere of Nina Raine's Bach & Sons are Samuel Blenkin as Carl, Pandora Colin as Maria Barbara, Ruth Lass as Katharina, Douggie McMeekin as Wilhelm, Racheal Ofori as Anna Magdalena and Pravessh Rana as Frederick the Great.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, performances of Bach & Sons continue until 11 September 2021 with opening night on 28 June 2021. The associate director is James Cousins, with set designs by Vicki Mortimer, costumes designed by Khadija Raza, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry and music supervised by George Fenton.

www.bridgetheatre.co.uk