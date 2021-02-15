Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of THE SORCERER'S APPRENTICE

'The Sorcerer's Apprentice', by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost, directed by Charlotte Westenra ('The Wicker Husband', Watermill) explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers.

The production streams Fri 26 Feb - Sun 14 Mar 2021.

Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew.

Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film 'Fantasia'.

The birth of this magical new musical has been a five-year journey for producer James Seabright.

Cast:

Nicola Blackman ('Destry Rides Again', Donmar Warehouse - Olivier nomination, Best Supporting Actress)

Dawn Hope ('Follies', National Theatre, West End shows include 'The Scottsboro Boys' and 'Porgy And Bess')

Mary Moore a recent graduate making her professional stage debut

Marc Pickering (Cat in the Hat in 'Seussical', Southwark Playhouse; Enoch Thompson in HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire')

Yazdan Qafouri ('The Band', West End and UK tour, 'The Wicker Husband', Watermill Theatre)

David Thaxton (Olivier Award winner for 'Passion', Donmar Warehouse; Pilate in 'Jesus Christ Superstar', Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; The Phantom in 'The Phantom of the Opera', West End)

Ensemble: Tom Bales, Ryan Pidgen, Vicki Lee Taylor, Kayleigh Thadani



Creative Team:

Writer Richard Hough

Composer & Orchestrator Ben Morales Frost

Director Charlotte Westenra

Musical Director Alan Williams

Choreographer Steven Harris

Puppetry Director Scarlet Wilderink

Set and Costume Designer Anna Kelsey

Lighting Designer Clancy Flynn

Sound Designer Ella Wahlstrom

Puppetry Designer Maia Kirkman-Richards

Magic Consultant Scott Penrose

Associate Producer King's Head Theatre

Photo Credit: Geraint Lewis