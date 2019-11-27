Photo Flash: First Look at the Fifth Cast of WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Now in its third year, Witness for the Prosecution has today released a first glimpse at production images featuring its killer fifth cast, who had their first performance on 19 November 2019.

Set in the breathtaking Chamber space at London's County Hall, director Lucy Bailey (Ghosts, Love From A Stranger) welcomes audiences to judge the Whodunnit classic for themselves, while seating them in "the comfiest seats in London" (New York Times). Agatha Christie's gripping story of justice, passion and betrayal also allows audience members to join the Jury Box, casting their vote as the action unfolds before them.

The new cast includes Taz Skylar (Warheads, Lie Low, The Kill Team) as the accused Leonard Vole, Alexandra Guelff (Gaslight, Ghosts, The Busy Body) in the role of Romaine Vole, Jo Stone-Fewings (Trust, Home I'm Darling, King John) as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Kevin McMonagle (A Midsummer Night's Dream, People, Places and Things, Bramwell) playing Mr Myers QC, Jeffery Kissoon (EastEnders, Grange Hill, Julius Caesar/ The Meeting/ Antony and Cleopatra) as Mr Justice Wainwright, Crispin Redman (Law & Order, Love From A Stranger, Yes, Prime Minister) as Mr Mayhew.

The new cast are joined by Amelia Annowska, Mark Grindrod, Timothy Harker, George Howard, Jane Lambert, Owen Oakeshott, Tom Shepherd, Vivienne Smith, Craig Talbot and Cathy Walker.



Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony? Will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?

Witness for the Prosecution is now booking until 13 September 2020. The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.





