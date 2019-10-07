Photo Flash: First Look at THE NICETIES at Finborough Theatre

The European premiere of the hit Off-Broadway play The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess is now playing at the Finborough Theatre for a strictly limited four-week season.

The Niceties stars double Olivier award winner Janie Dee alongside Moronkẹ Akinola who makes her professional stage debut



At an elite East Coast university, an ambitious young black student and her esteemed white professor meet to discuss a paper the college junior is writing about the American Revolution. They're both liberal. They're both women. They're both brilliant. But very quickly, discussions of grammar and Google turn to race and reputation, and before they know it, they're in dangerous territory neither of them had foreseen - exposing dangerous divides that turn a private debate into a public war.

The Niceties is a complex and compelling depiction of racial and generational divides which speaks directly to our polarised, post-truth era, as it asks who gets to tell the story of America, and how.



Originally premiered at the Huntington Theatre, Boston, before transferring to Manhattan Theatre Club, New York City, The Niceties marks the European debut of a dazzling new American playwright, Eleanor Burgess.

