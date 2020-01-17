Photo Flash: First Look at Rehearsal Photos for The Barn Theatre's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Rehearsal photos have been released for The Barn Theatre's upcoming Built By Barn production of Oscar Wilde's cherished comedy The Importance of Being Earnest, directed by Bryan Hodgson (Elegies for Angels, Punks & Raging Queens, Salad Days).

This hilarious, two-man re-imagining of the classic will delight and entertain in equal measure. The production will run from 23 January - 15 February 2020 and stars Ryan Bennett (Daddy Long Legs, Jersey Boys) as Graham de Hare and Aidan Harkins (Closer To Heaven, Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens) as Kevin McKinnon.

The production, directed by Bryan Hodgson, features sound design by Harry Smith and lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner.

Following its run at The Barn Theatre, the production will transfer to The Turbine Theatre from Tuesday 18 February - Saturday 29 February. This will mark the first London transfer of a Built by Barn production.





