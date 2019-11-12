Photo Flash: First Look at MY MOTHER SAID I NEVER SHOULD at Sheffield Theatres

A moving and funny exploration of the lives of four generations of women in one family. Shifting back and forth in time, we see their loves, expectations and choices play out against the huge social changes of the past century.

A contemporary classic, Sheffield Theatres is delighted to work with fingersmiths (Up 'n' Under) to present this multi-award-winning play in British Sign Language and spoken English. Featuring a cast of d/Deaf and hearing actors, this production's visual, physical storytelling style captures the power of a timeless story which shows it's never too late to change.

Cast: Ali Briggs (Doris), Lisa Kelly (Rosie), Jude Mahon (Margaret) and EJ Raymond (Jackie)

Director Jeni Draper; Designer Sophia Lovell Smith; Lighting Designer Gary Longfield

Sound Designer Nick Greenhill; Movement Director Luanna Priestman

All performances are in spoken English and British Sign Language (BSL) and are accessible for hearing and Deaf audiences.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet

Company

Lisa Kelly and Ali Briggs

Lisa Kelly and Ali Briggs

Jude Mahon, EJ Raymond and LIsa Kelly

Jude Mahon

Jude Mahon and EJ Raymond

Jude Mahon and Ali Briggs

EJ Raymond and Lisa Kelly

Ali Briggs



