Photo Flash: First Look at I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at Chiswick Playhouse

Launching Chiswick Playhouse's inaugural season, from 30th October to 30th November, is the UK premiere of the revamped, brand-new version of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. After playing over 5,000 performances off-Broadway, this hilarious and poignant musical comedy was substantially re-written in 2018 to reflect the challenges facing the romantics of today. It is now presented for the first time in the UK with a stellar West End cast and direction from Charlotte Westenra (Kiss of the Spiderman, Donmar Warehouse; Frost/Nixon, Michael Grandage Company as Associate Director).

The course of true love never does run smoothly and with wonderful songs, outrageous comedy and heart-rending emotion, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is for anyone who's fallen in, or out, of love. Following the joys and tribulations of first dates, marriage, and growing old, it will star George Rae (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and The Lion King, West End; Annie, UK tour) and Dominic Hodson (War Horse and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, West End; West Side Story, UK tour), alongside Laura Johnson (Hair 50th Anniversary, The Vaults and Hope Mill Theatre; Madagascar, UK tour) and Naomi Slights (Mamma Mia, West End; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Saturday Night Fever, UK tour).

Tickets are available from the Chiswick Playhouse Box Office and www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk.





