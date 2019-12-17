Photo Flash: Check out Production Photos of Theatr Clwyd's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Join Theatr Clywd this Christmas for an enchanting new adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. It's Christmas Eve and Ebenezer Scrooge is miserable and unhappy, can you help him find his Christmas spirit?
A Christmas Carol is adapted by Alan Harries and directed Liz Stevenson (Theatre by the Lake/Junction 8 Theatre) with new songs from Barnaby Race and can be seen at Theatr Clwyd from Fri 13 December - Sun 5 January. Tickets priced from £14 are available from the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com.
Check out photos from the production below!
Photo Credit: Brian Roberts
