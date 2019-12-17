Photo Flash: Check out Production Photos of Theatr Clwyd's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Join Theatr Clywd this Christmas for an enchanting new adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. It's Christmas Eve and Ebenezer Scrooge is miserable and unhappy, can you help him find his Christmas spirit?

A Christmas Carol is adapted by Alan Harries and directed Liz Stevenson (Theatre by the Lake/Junction 8 Theatre) with new songs from Barnaby Race and can be seen at Theatr Clwyd from Fri 13 December - Sun 5 January. Tickets priced from £14 are available from the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com.

Photo Credit: Brian Roberts

Steven Elliot

Steven Elliot

Steven Elliot Kerry Peers

Steven Elliot and Dylan Roberts

Steven Elliot and Amy Drake

Steven Elliott, Matthew Bulgo, Amy Drake and Dylan Roberts

Kerry Peers and Steven Elliot

Dylan Roberts and Steven Elliot

Amy Drake, Kerry Peers and Steven Elliot



