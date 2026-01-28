Tamzin Outhwaite Will Lead UK Tour of ABIGAIL'S PARTY

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tamzin Outhwaite will star as one of the most iconic characters in British theatre – the unforgettable Beverly - in Mike Leigh's ferocious black comedy of suburban life in the 1970s, which launches a UK tour from June 2026.

Much-loved from her television roles including EastEnders, Red Cap, Hotel Babylon and New Tricks, Tamzin Outhwaite leads the cast in this revival of the Stratford East production, directed by Nadia Fall, which received stellar reviews during a sold-out run in 2024.

Essex, 1977. Beverly is hosting, the alcohol is flowing, Demis Roussos is on the record player and the cheese and pineapple cocktail sticks are ready to go. Queen of the castle in her suburban semi, Beverly and husband Laurence welcome new neighbours Angela and Tony round for drinks. Sue from next door is invited too but the real party is happening back at her place, as Sue's teenage daughter Abigail can't seem to keep the racket down. Awkward small talk quickly descends into inappropriate flirtation and marital disputes: a soiree from hell, but it'd be rude to leave…

Mike Leigh's razor-sharp portrait of social class, materialism and sexual tension in 1970s England is an unmissable modern classic. Developed through extended improvisations with the original cast, including Alison Steadman in a career launching role as Beverly, Abigail's Party premiered at London's Hampstead Theatre in 1977, before being recorded and televised on the BBC's Play for Today. It has regularly been revived on stage in the decades since.

Full cast and creative team for this new touring production will be announced soon.

Tour Dates

16 June – 20 June 2026

Malvern Theatres

malvern-theatres.co.uk

22 June – 27 June 2026

Theatre Royal Bath

theatreroyal.org.uk

National Press Night: Wednesday 24 June 2026 at 7pm

1 July – 4 July 2026

Fareham Live, Fareham

trafalgartickets.com/fareham-live-fareham

6 July – 11 July 2026

Brighton Theatre Royal

atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

[On sale soon]

13 July – 18 July 2026

Curve, Leicester

curveonline.co.uk

20 July – 25 July 2026

Richmond Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

3 August – 8 August 2026

The Arts Theatre, Cambridge

artstheatre.co.uk

[On sale soon]