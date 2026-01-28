Curve and Randal Foundation Launch SHINE to Aid Youth Mental Health

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Leicester's Curve theatre, in partnership with the Randal Foundation, has officially announced Shine, a groundbreaking new three-year arts and education project which aims to address the mental health and wellbeing crisis amongst young people in some of Leicester's most disadvantaged communities.

Shine will be led by Curve and the Randal Foundation, along with a steering group including former Secretary of State for Education Baroness Morgan of Cotes, MP for Leicester South Shockat Adam and Richard Mitchell, Chief Executive of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust and University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group.

By facilitating collaboration between theatre practitioners, therapists, academics, teachers and young people, Shine will explore the impact of drama-based activity as a tool to reduce anxiety and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

The programme is supported by actors and founders of Matriarch Productions Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters, who have become Patrons. Speaking about their involvement, they said:

"When Curve first approached us about the Shine programme we instantly knew it was something we would want to be involved with. We know firsthand how life-changing engaging with theatre and the performing arts can be, particularly for young people. From exploring how to express their feelings, considering different points of view, building confidence, working as part of a team and beyond, we're so proud to be patrons for Shine and look forward to following the scheme and all those taking part as it progresses.”

Sessions for the Shine programme began in October 2025, with 250 teenagers from five Leicester city centre schools – Fullhurst Community College, The Herewoode Academy, Sir Jonathan North College, Moat Community College and The City of Leicester College – all part of the programme.

One pupil who is currently participating in Shine sessions said:

“Shine makes me feel comfortable with things I don't normally feel comfortable with. Before Shine I didn't really feel the best about talking to a whole class, but now that I've done a few weeks, it feels normal to talk in front of people.”

The results of the programme will be analysed by researchers at Leicester's De Montfort University, as Curve and the Randal Foundation look to create a new framework for arts-based mental health and wellbeing support that can be implemented by arts organisations and educational institutions, as well as informing national policy.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"At Curve, we've always believed that the arts aren't a “nice to have”, we believe they are a right. Arts and theatre are a way of helping people feel seen, heard, and connected - to themselves and to each other. Reaching and engaging with our communities in Leicester sits at the heart of everything we do.

"Shine is about early, needs-led support which focuses on the mental health and wellbeing of young people in our communities and none of this work would be possible without our partnership with the Randal Foundation, our therapeutic partners Sunrise Wellbeing, researchers at De Montfort University, the expertise of our steering group and the continued support of Arts Council England.

"We are also extremely grateful to Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters, who for many years have been committed to using their voices to support positive change in young people. We truly couldn't think of better Patrons to champion this vital work."

Dr. Nik Kotecha, Chairman of the Randal Foundation said:

“At the Randal Foundation, we believe that every young person deserves the opportunity to thrive, regardless of the challenges they face. Shine represents a powerful and timely response to the growing mental health and wellbeing needs of young people, particularly in communities experiencing disadvantage.

“By bringing together the creative expertise of Curve with the insight of educators, therapists and researchers, this programme demonstrates the transformative role the arts can play in supporting emotional wellbeing, confidence and connection.

“We are proud to partner with Curve on Shine and to support an initiative that not only changes lives locally but has the potential to inform best practice and policy nationally.”

Shine is delivered by Curve and the Randal Foundation, in partnership with Sunrise Wellbeing and De Montfort University.

To find out more about Curve, visit www.curveonline.co.uk

To find out more about the Randal Foundation visit www.randalfoundation.org.uk