Pet Shop Boys to Play Show at The Royal Sandringham Estate with Scissor Sisters

Pet Shop Boys have been announced for a huge concert at The Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, for summer 2025. Taking place on Thursday 14 August, the duo will perform their incredible ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ show, whilst the event will also feature special guests, the recently reunited Scissor Sisters. To secure tickets, fans must pre-register here. Pre-sale access for registered customers begins at 9am on Wednesday 26 March.

Pet Shop Boys (Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe) have been listed in The Guinness Book of Records as the most successful duo in UK music history. Since signing to Parlophone Records in 1985, they have achieved 44 Top 30 singles in the UK including 22 Top 10 hits and four number ones.

In their live shows, Pet Shop Boys have created an original style of pop musical theatre, collaborating with directors, designers and artists including Derek Jarman, David Alden and David Fielding, Zaha Hadid, Sam Taylor-Wood, Es Devlin and Tom Scutt.

Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live kicked off in Milan in May 2022 touring arenas and festivals across Europe and the UK to great acclaim. Critics hailed the show a ‘sleek, nostalgic treat’ (The Telegraph), ‘an utterly joyous celebration’ (Metro), and ‘an ecstatic presentation of 40 years of brilliance’ (Evening Standard).

Last year Dreamworld played a sold-out five-night residency at the Royal Opera House, as well as headline performances at the Isle of Wight Festival and Radio 2 In The Park, in Lancashire. In yet another 5 star review, London’s Metro raved “The finest British pop group of the past 40 years are in the form of their lives – a life-affirming, soul-reviving joy of a show.”

As writers, producers and remixers, Tennant and Lowe have collaborated, remixed or written for a wide range of artists including Dusty Springfield, Lady Gaga, Liza Minnelli, Blur, Madonna, David Bowie, Yoko Ono, The Killers, Girls Aloud, Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher and the Sleaford Mods. Of their career, The Independent stated “their career has perpetually shown that pop music and high art cannot only co-exist but surpass supposedly superior musical forms.”

In 2000 they received the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music and at the 2009 BRIT Awards they were presented with the award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Scissor Sisters recently announced their first live shows in over 12 years, marking the 20 year anniversary of the band's debut album Scissor Sisters, one of the UK's 40 best-selling albums of all time.

Lead singer Jake Shears plus multi-instrumentalist Babydaddy and guitarist Del Marquis return with their signature mix of showmanship, song-craft and galvanising queer energy.

The album Scissor Sisters was the best-selling album in the UK in 2004, selling over 3 million copies globally (a staggering 2 million of these were UK sales). Ranked as the 20th biggest-selling album of the 21st century in the UK and the 35th biggest-selling album of all time, the album went 9 x Platinum in the UK, and won three BRIT Awards in 2005, including Best International Album, Best International Group and Best International Breakthrough Act, making Scissor Sisters the first act ever to win all three international categories.

The event is the final show to be revealed for this year's series of large-scale outdoor music concerts on The Estate, presented by Heritage Live Festivals, which will run from 14 to 17 August. This follows the announcement of Mariah Carey who will perform an exclusive UK headline show on Friday 15 August, Stereophonics on Saturday 16 August, and Michael Bublé on Sunday 17 August; his only UK show of 2025.

Gates for the events at The Estate in 2025 will open at 2pm, so that audiences can come and spend a full afternoon and evening savouring the food and drink on offer from the wide variety of bars and artisan food traders, in a picturesque setting that offers a stunning backdrop for a full bill of live music.

Glamping has also been introduced for the 2025 events, allowing guests to camp in style on The Royal Estate. VIP packages are also available, which include guided tours of Sandringham House, and the opportunity to enjoy a food hamper in the Sandringham gardens.

