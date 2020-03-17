Performances Suspended At The Coronet Theatre

The Coronet Theatre has released the following statement.

We have all been watching as the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved and impacted our lives. Like many other theatres, we at The Coronet Theatre want to do everything we can to protect the health and wellbeing of our audiences, artists, actors and theatre team while continuing to present outstanding drama, but have now taken the sad but necessary decision to cancel all performances of Afterplay.

The theatre will remain closed until further notice. For those who hold tickets for future performances, we will contact you over the next few days with options to receive a refund, to credit the ticket price towards a future production, or help us by donating the price of the ticket.

We are an unsubsidised venue, and whilst we completely understand that for some this will not be possible, we appreciate the support of those who can. We are paying close attention to the situation and government advice, and will re-open when it is safe to do so.

We wish everyone the very best for the difficult weeks ahead. We are working on ways to get some of our art to you in a safe and sound way - stay tuned.





