Pentabus Recruit National Young Writers

Applications have opened for Pentabus and Rural Media's National Young Writers 2025, a free online course designed to launch the next generation of rural writing talent. Last year's National Young Writers projects have over 500,000 views on TikTok, and previous projects have 785,000 overall across platforms.

Former Young Writers have gone on to nominations for the Olivier and Tinniswood awards, full commissions from Pentabus, BBC One and BBC Radio 4, as well as Bristol Old Vic.

The recruited Young Writers will work with Pentabus, the nation's rural theatre company, and award-winning production company Rural Media, to create short plays for digital platforms. Young writers (18 - 30), will take part in a series of workshops and masterclasses by industry professionals and be supported to create their own original work, which will be performed by professional actors and released in October 2025.

Last year's National Young Writers pieces, released on Rural Media's ArtFlicks channel, are watchable here: https://pentabus.co.uk/artflicks-national-young-writers-2024.

Pentabus National Young Writers is aimed at those who are curious about writing as well as those who have some experience already. Applications close 10am on Monday 24th March, with full information here: https://pentabus.co.uk/national-young-writers.

"I think it has made me a more practical and resourceful writer where I'm thinking about actually making something rather than just writing something." - Young Writer

"This project has been an eye-opening challenge. I've developed skills in roles that I wouldn't have done had this course been specifically about writing development." - Young Writer



