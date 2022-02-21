Pasha Kovalev And Anya Garnis Announce The Return Of The Second Annual Rise Up With The Arts

Following on from the unprecedented success of last year's event, it is today announced that Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev and long-term dance partner, Anya Garnis will come together again for the second annual Rise Up With The Arts - a streamed trans-Atlantic celebration of the theatre industry with performances and interviews interlaced across the evening. Broadcast on World Theatre Day - 27 March 2022, all profits raised will be donated to Acting for Others, The Actors Fund (serving the performing arts and entertainment community in the United States) and icandance which is a charity that support children with disabilities finding their voice through performing arts.

Building on the success of their first year, they're back with a brand-new show and a whole host of (quite literally) all-singing, all-dancing, exceptionally talented performers. The show sees exclusive performances and interviews from hosts Pasha Kovalev and Anya Garnis, as well as Kevin Clifton with his Burn The Floor show, Queen front man Adam Lambert, legendary choreographer Arlene Philips, and acclaimed classical singer Carly Paoli, with many more to be announced, early bird tickets are now on sale at just £14 via: https://www.riseupwitharts.com/

Pasha and Anya said today, "Rise Up with the Arts is our online show, born in 2021, when the pandemic meant that theatre-lovers were longing to be entertained again, almost as much as performers were longing to be back on stage! Seeing this, we called upon some famous friends and gave the people what they wanted, whilst proudly helping some wonderful charities in the process.

This year we're back for more! Legends of stage and screen will once more come together with exclusive performances for all the family to enjoy this Word Theatre Day. We believe there's no better way to support those in the arts falling on hard times, than by enjoying a night in with the favourite stars they know and love!".

Through dance, singing, interviews and inspirational stories, Rise Up With The Arts celebrates the magical connection and transformative power of musical theatre, bringing the best of the best from across the industry, straight into your living rooms. It's a magical show, celebrating and honouring the arts in a unique online event and all proceeds will go to continuing to helping and supporting artists in these difficult times.

The theatre industry in the UK employs over 270,000 people, many of whom were unable to receive any kind of support from the UK government during the pandemic and thus the show was created by Pasha and Anya to help the industry that has given so much to them throughout their life.