Parr Hall to Thrill LFC Fans As Jamie Carragher Tells Tales Of Triumph

LFC fans are being given the opportunity of a lifetime: to meet the legend Jamie Carragher.

The former Liverpool Football Club defender, who made 737 appearances with the club between 1997 and 2013, will be coming to Warrington's Parr Hall on Thursday 21 November for An Evening with Jamie Carragher.

A Reds legend and ultimate one-club man, Jamie will share stories about his amazing career while being interviewed on stage by LFC TV's Peter McDowell.

The ecstasy of Istanbul with Rafael Benítez and the historic treble under Gérard Houllier, all the way through to the agony of missing out on the Premier League title; Jamie will tell it all in his own unique style, live and unscripted.

This is an unmissable and unique event for LFC fans, with a couple of upgrade options including paying an extra £15 for a professional photo with Jamie or the full VIP experience for £105.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office 01925 442345.





