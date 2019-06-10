Parr Hall to Thrill LFC Fans As Jamie Carragher Tells Tales Of Triumph

Jun. 10, 2019  

Parr Hall to Thrill LFC Fans As Jamie Carragher Tells Tales Of Triumph

LFC fans are being given the opportunity of a lifetime: to meet the legend Jamie Carragher.

The former Liverpool Football Club defender, who made 737 appearances with the club between 1997 and 2013, will be coming to Warrington's Parr Hall on Thursday 21 November for An Evening with Jamie Carragher.

A Reds legend and ultimate one-club man, Jamie will share stories about his amazing career while being interviewed on stage by LFC TV's Peter McDowell.

The ecstasy of Istanbul with Rafael Benítez and the historic treble under Gérard Houllier, all the way through to the agony of missing out on the Premier League title; Jamie will tell it all in his own unique style, live and unscripted.

This is an unmissable and unique event for LFC fans, with a couple of upgrade options including paying an extra £15 for a professional photo with Jamie or the full VIP experience for £105.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office 01925 442345.



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Parr Hall to Thrill LFC Fans As Jamie Carragher Tells Tales Of Triumph
  • A Community Piece From North Kensington Working With Indigenous Dance Artists As Part Of Origins Festival 2019
  • Worthing Museum & Art Gallery Explore Interpretations Of The Local Landscape With New Exhibition A Walk Around Cissbury
  • Free Mini-Festival A BIT OF A DO Comes To Stanley Halls
  • Samantha Mumba To Share Role Of Teen Angel With Peter Andre and Ore Oduba In The UK and Ireland Tour Of GREASE
  • Forced Entertainment To Present Work Across The UK In 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup