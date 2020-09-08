Park Theatre Announces Online Creative Learning Programme 'Activate Your Rebellion'

Activate Your Rebellion is a series of 6 week courses using Zoom, running during September and October 2020.

Park Theatre has today announced details for the autumn programme of its celebrated and increasingly popular Creative Learning Programme, which went virtual in May 2020.

Activate Your Rebellion is a series of 6 week courses using Zoom video conferencing, running during September and October 2020, with adult classes in acting technique, a script based acting course and devising, as well as drama and performance skills classes for children and young people aged between 4 - 18.

The courses will focus on the study of different performers, practitioners and companies that use their medium as a platform for activism and social change, such as Cardboard Citizens, Graeae, Akala, Kae Tempest and Good Chance Theatre.

Lead by professional actor and creative learning facilitator Amy Allen and professional director and experienced creative learning facilitator Natasha Kathi-Chandra, the courses will be held weekly and will be available to book via https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/creative-learning.

As with all theatres across the UK, Park Theatre had to temporarily close to help prohibit the spread of Covid-19. This meant cancelling all performances, hires and in person classes for the foreseeable future. As a small charity with no regular government or Arts Council funding, this led to a catastrophic loss of income.

The theatre recently released Jury - a brand-new play by Martin Murphy (Bruised Sky) - performed by a previous cohort of Park Theatre Company - Script Class, who worked on together as an online theatre company for 10 weeks during lockdown. The recorded performance was free to view, but audiences had the chance to donate to the theatre's Park Life Fund, to help secure the future of the theatre. Jury received positive acclaim from critics and audiences alike, had 3.6k views on YouTube, and raised approximately £7k for the fund

Community Engagement Manager Nina Graveney-Edwards said: "We are delighted to be able to continue engaging with our community through our virtual creative learning classes and I am really pleased with the outcome of last terms' classes, where our participants created a high caliber of work, which was received in such a positive and highly respected way."

