Palace Theatre And Wind Song Theatre Join Forces For A New Family Musical THE SNOW QUEEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new partnership between two Southend-on-Sea–based organizations, the Palace Theatre and Wind Song Theatre, will bring audiences a magical new family musical this Christmas. Together, the companies will present THE SNOW QUEEN, opening Saturday, December 13, and running through Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Wind Song Theatre, known for creating engaging performances with original music and innovative design, will partner with the Palace Theatre—an Essex landmark entertaining audiences since 1912. Operated by Trafalgar Theatres, part of Trafalgar Entertainment, the Palace has long been a cornerstone of the Southend performing arts community.

Writer and co-producer Lily Streames shared her excitement about returning to the theatre that first inspired her love of the stage. “Having grown up at the Palace Theatre as a member of The Youth Theatre where I first met our composer, Ashton Moore, this collaboration feels deeply personal. The first show I ever saw was a Christmas production of Peter Pan at the Palace, and I remember being so beside myself with excitement—my experiences there with my family had a profound impact. To now be writing and producing for the Palace Theatre feels like a full-circle moment, and we are thrilled to help give other families that same magical experience. It’s truly wonderful to see the theatre commissioning local professional artists. Rebecca and I are proud to be embarking on this next adventure close to home in the theatre we love most in the world.”

Director and co-producer Rebecca Ward added that The Snow Queen will be “a celebration of adventure and imagination.” She said, “Our characters journey through a snowy land full of hidden mysteries and obstacles, meeting lovable characters along the way. The score and original songs we have been developing will tie together this sense of wonder in the ultimate Christmas adventure for all the family. The Palace is the perfect venue for us to share the magic of Christmas with young audiences.”

Nick Parr, Theatre Director at the Palace Theatre and the Cliffs Pavilion, said, “We have been looking for the perfect partner for Christmas at the Palace for a couple of years and were delighted to find Lily and Rebecca of Wind Song Theatre on our doorstep. The plans for The Snow Queen are already well advanced and our audiences are in for an exciting festive adventure this year.”

Helen Enright, CEO of Trafalgar Theatres, echoed the enthusiasm: “We are always looking for fantastic local partners to help us deliver the highest quality for our customers. We wanted to pull out all the stops to make Christmas 2025 in Southend really special, and our new partnership with Wind Song Theatre is the perfect solution.”

The Snow Queen will feature a new script by Lily Streames, direction by Rebecca Ward, and original music by Ashton Moore. The production is co-produced by the Palace Theatre and Wind Song Theatre and will play multiple performances daily between December 13 and 28, 2025.

Tickets are on sale now. For schedules and booking details, visit southendtheatres.org.uk.