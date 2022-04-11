Paines Plough's REALLY BIG AND REALLY LOUD to Be Available for Streaming

Paines Plough have announced a limited digital release for their family show REALLY BIG AND REALLY LOUD, written by Phoebe Eclair-Powell and directed by Paines Plough's Joint Artistic Director Katie Posner. After touring the UK as part of Paines Plough's 2021 Roundabout season to critical acclaim, the production will now be available to watch online from the comfort of your home this Easter.

REALLY BIG AND REALLY LOUD will be available to watch for free on YouTube from 11-25 April here: https://youtu.be/crfZsK4Dz38

Joint Artistic Director Katie Posner said: 'I loved directing this show last year and seeing the Roundabout literally buzzing with life as we took Charli's story around the country. It's a play about finding our voices and being bold and brave in saying what we want to say, and I hope it will empower young people everywhere to be whoever they want to be!

We're so excited that Really Big and Really Loud will be available to watch for free this Easter, and to be bringing the Roundabout to families at home wherever they are.'



Written by award-winning playwright Phoebe Eclair-Powell, REALLY BIG AND REALLY LOUD is about losing your voice and going on a big adventure to find it again. It features a rageful rhino, a very helpful fly called Stephen and some really good songs about chips.

The cast includes Nathan Queeley-Dennis (Doctors BBC), Leah St Luce (Beautiful UK TOUR) and Eleanor Sutton (Amadeus NATIONAL THEATRE).

Phoebe Eclair-Powell's play SHED: EXPLODED VIEW won the prestigious Bruntwood Award for 2019. Theatre includes: Harm (Bush Theatre), Really Big and Really Loud (Paines Plough), DORIAN with Owen Horsley for Reading Rep Theatre, These Bridges (National Theatre Connections Festival), The Picture of Dorian Gray (Windmill Theatre), Epic Love and Pop Songs (Pleasance Theatre), TORCH with Jess Edwards (Underbelly, New Diorama), Fury (Soho Theatre, runner up for the Verity Bargate Award 2015, and subsequently won the Soho Young Writer's Award, it also received an Offie nomination for 'Best New Play') and WINK at Theatre 503 (four Off West End Nominations including 'Most Promising New Playwright').

Phoebe has written for award winning Channel 4 Continuing Drama Hollyoaks and an episode of SKY comedy Two Weeks To Live with Maisie Williams and earlier this year adapted her play HARM for BBC Arts with Atri Banerjee. She is currently writing an adaptation of a beloved crime classic for Lookout Point and finishing her first feature film with Film Cymru Wales.

ABOUT PAINES PLOUGH

Paines Plough is a touring theatre company dedicated entirely to developing and producing exceptional new writing. The work we create connects with artists and communities across the UK.

Since 1974 Paines Plough has produced more than 200 new productions by world renowned playwrights including Sarah Kane, Mark Ravenhill, Dennis Kelly, Mike Bartlett, Kae Tempest and Vinay Patel and we tour our plays to over 40 places each year. We reach over 30,000 people annually from Cornwall to the Orkney Islands, in village halls, off Broadway and in our own pop-up theatre Roundabout. Furthering our reach beyond theatre walls, our audio app COME TO WHERE I'M FROM hosts 180 original mini plays about home and our digital projects connect with audiences via WhatsApp, phone, email and even by post. Wherever you are you can experience a Paines Plough Production.

