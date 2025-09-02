PROJECT: WALTER is Coming to the Bridewell Theatre, London in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LJT Productions has revealed the full cast for PROJECT: WALTER, a new musical running 1-7 October 2025 (7:30PM nightly, plus Sat matinee 2:30PM) at the Bridewell Theatre, London.

Walter is a rising ballet star-flawless, magnetic, unstoppable. But when he's kidnapped and wakes up in a sterile lab, everything changes. The truth? He's an android, or so they say. As he fights to reclaim his identity, Walter is haunted by memories of everything that once made him feel human and must confront the truth-is his soul real, or just another glitch?

With electrifying choreography, a genre-defying score, and a grippingly contemporary story, PROJECT: WALTER challenges what it means to be real.

The creative team for the production includes LJT Productions’ Liam Tiesteel as producer and director, with music, book, and lyrics by Filip Holacky. Choreography is by Adam Maclean, casting by Benjamin Dwyer, and lighting design by Tom Sadler.

The principal cast features Harrison Vaughan as Walter (known for Peaky Blinders, Matilda, and The Greatest Dancer), Kate Stevenson as Blue in her professional debut, Fergus Dale as Noah (Wicked, Phantom of the Opera), and Jill Davy as Wescott. The ensemble includes Reece Bailey-Davies, Caitlin Mae Hutley, Harry Chaloner, Taylor Hayes, Ben Randall, and Ellie Tames.

Dates of performance / theatre / ticket price and booking link: 1st - 7th of October (7:30PM Daily, with an additional 2:30PM matinee) at Bridewell Theatre. Tickets range from £30-35