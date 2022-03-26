PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Comes to the Darlington Hippodrome

Get your glitter on and take the ride of your life with the hilarious and heart-warming Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert live on stage at Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday 27 April to Saturday 7 May.

Following their most recent production, Strictly Musicals 3, DarlingtonOS stage this international smash hit musical complete with a non-stop dazzling array of over 300 outrageous costumes and head-pieces created by the team at Carry On Costumes who have produced specialist pantomime costumes for Christopher Biggins and Paul O'Grady as well as costumes for the recent West End and UK Tour hit Elf the Musical.

Completing the fun is a hit parade of infectious dance songs from the 70s and 80s by Tina Turner, Cyndi Lauper, Donna Summer, The Village People, Kylie Minogue and many others and include "I Will Survive", "Don't Leave Me This Way", "Hot Stuff", "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun", "True Colours" and "I Love The Nightlife." Don't miss the bus! Hop on for a journey to the heart of fabulous!

Based on the 1994 smash hit movie, Priscilla Queen of the Desert follows the journey of two drag queens, Tick and Adam, and a transgender woman, Bernadette, as they travel across Australia in their bus, named Priscilla. Tick has been asked to perform at a hotel in Alice Springs by his estranged wife, Marion. Taking Adam and Bernadette along with him, the trio drive from Sydney to the remote resort town in the middle of the desert.

Tick tells his companions that the trip is a favour to his ex-wife, but does not reveal that he also has a young son he does not know, but who now wants to meet his father. As they head west, Tick, Adam, and Bernadette learn to accept and support each other, whilst encountering a number of strange and colourful characters along the way. After experiencing violent homophobic threats, Adam is forced to realize that not everyone is accepting of his flamboyant lifestyle, whilst Bernadette opens up to the possibility of love again following the death of her husband. Upon reaching Alice Springs, Tick finally meets his son, Benji, who accepts his father's drag queen persona. The trio perform at the resort and realize that they have forged a bond that will last forever. Priscilla Queen of the Desert is a flamboyant, funny, disco-fuelled musical that is guaranteed to get the audience up on their feet.

The three 'Queens' are played by Ben Connor (Tick), George Hurley (Adam) and Julian Cound (Bernadette). Director and Choreographer for the DarlingtonOS production is Joanne Hand who has worked extensively with DarlingtonOS on their most recent successes including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Top Hat, Jekyll & Hyde and their most recent hit show Strictly Musicals 3. Nigel Ball is musical director - his second stint in control of the music of Priscilla with DarlingtonOS.

Julian Cound from DarlingtonOS said "If you love to have a great time at the theatre, sing along to all of the tunes and really let your hair down then there is no better show for you than Priscilla Queen of the Desert. With a storyline that has a true heart the show will have you laughing and crying in equal measure, but you will leave the theatre on a high and singing the tunes for days."

Priscilla Queen of the Desert runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday 27 April to Saturday 7 May. Tickets are available now from www.darlingtonos.org.uk or by calling the ticket hotline on 01325 244659