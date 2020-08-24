PIPPIN at The Garden Theatre Adds 8 More Dates

The new performances are Tuesday 22 September to Sunday 27 September.

Tickets for the first 12 performances of Pippin at The Garden Theatre sold out in less than 72 hours. Now producers have put another 8 on sale from Tuesday 22 September to Sunday 27 September.

After launching as an exciting new outdoor London theatre venue with the sold-out, critically acclaimed musical 'Fanny and Stella', which just extended its run due to overwhelming public demand, The Garden Theatre will next present a new production of the Broadway musical 'Pippin', featuring an exceptional cast of West End performers.

There's magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love and war...'Pippin' is an iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. 'Pippin' features an infectiously unforgettable score, including 'Magic to Do' and 'Corner of the Sky', from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant Stephen Schwartz, who has given his blessing to perform the show for the first time ever with an ensemble cast of six.'Pippin' will play The Garden Theatre at The Eagle, 349 Kennington Lane, Vauxhall, London, SE11 5QY from Tuesday 8 September - Sunday 27 September.

Director Steven Dexter said: "'Pippin' originally opened on Broadway in October 1972, however Stephen Schwartz started writing an early version of the show while a student at Carnegie Mellon University in 1967. Flower power was at its peak, war was raging in Vietnam and 'Hair' opened on Broadway. It was the year of the Summer of Love. My take on the show - which I have been lucky to direct twice before at drama schools - is told by a group of hippie travellers. A huge thank you to Stephen Schwartz and David Hirson, (son of book writer Roger O. Hirson) for embracing this approach and granting us the rights for a new version of 'Pippin' with a cast of six players."

'Pippin' has a first class creative team led by director Steven Dexter, with choreographer Nick Winston, musical director Michael Bradley, designer David Shields and casting by Anne Vosser.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You