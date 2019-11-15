PETER PAN GOES WRONG Comes to Alexandra Palace Theatre This Holiday Season

Mischief Theatre, the multi award-winning theatre company responsible for the worldwide smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong, brings its other comedy disaster Peter Pan Goes Wrong back to London this Christmas, playing at Alexandra Palace Theatre from 13 December 2019 to 5 January 2020, as part of a UK Tour.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Nominated for an Olivier Award for 'Best New Comedy' in 2016, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has enjoyed two West End seasons, a tour of Australia and New Zealand and a UK tour. A one-hour version of the show was broadcast on primetime BBC One in December 2016, starring David Suchet as the guest narrator and watched by an audience of over six million worldwide.

The 2019/20 cast for Peter Pan Goes Wrong includes: Romayne Andrews (Dennis), Tom Babbage (Max), Georgia Bradley (Lucy), Connor Crawford (Chris), Katy Daghorn (Sandra), Phoebe Ellabani (Annie), Ciaran Kellgren (Jonathan), Ethan Moorhouse (Trevor), Oliver Senton (Robert), and Patrick Warner (Francis), with understudies Eboni Dixon, Christian James, Soroosh Lavasani and Ava Pickett.

Directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlstrom, co-composed by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer, Associate Director Fred Gray. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd. A donation from every ticket sold is given to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Box Office: 0871 220 0260

Website: peterpangoeswronglive.com | theatre.alexandrapalace.com





