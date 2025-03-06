PER-VERSE Comes To Riverside Studios, London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2024, Per-Verse, a very funny, insightful and poetically charged one-woman show by Georgie Wedge, comes to London this spring for a limited run at Riverside Studios. Per-Verse will run from 3rd April to 19th April 2025. Each poetry piece in the show originated as a stand-alone story, about her own true-life experiences, and were performed by Georgie at events across London, before forming the basis of the show.

Blending stand-up comedy, spoken word, storytelling, and physical performance, Per-Verse is a riotous, unfiltered deep-dive into the world of modern dating, sex, and love. Structured as a whirlwind journey through stages of a typical metropolitan date, Georgie leads us from the bar to the Uber, to the intimate spaces of her date's flat. But at each stage, she is reminded of past encounters - "the ghosts of dating past" and all the highs and horrors of romance in the digital age - blurring the lines between present and memory, making for a rich and layered performance.

In this delightful hour, Wedge commands the space with electric energy, throwing herself into stories that are as funny as they are painfully relatable. Per-Verse is on one level an hour of storytelling, but its most striking moments come through Wedge's masterful use of spoken word, weaving lyrical, rhythmic explorations of desire, dating, and self-worth throughout the performance.

Whether she's deconstructing the horrors of terrible kissing, reliving a date that became more about performative coolness than actual connection, or spiralling into the existential dread of waiting for sexual health results, Wedge's performance fizzes with fast-paced comedy and whip-smart spoken-word poetry. Her blend of observational humour and lyrical rhythm keeps audiences laughing, cringing, and captivated by her effortless charm and deft wordplay.

Per-Verse is a sharp, self-aware exploration of the language and performance of modern romance. Through each triumph and disaster, Georgie masterfully captures the contradictions of dating - and how we construct, edit, and reframe our experiences for ourselves and others, often walking the line between self-deprecation and self-discovery. And - beneath the laughter, the awkward encounters, and the chaotic misadventures of modern dating, Per-Verse emerges as something greater than a collection of romantic mishaps - it's a fiercely feminist anthem. Through every triumph and disaster, Wedge celebrates the joy of owning her narrative, standing in her power, and proving - hilariously, poetically, and unapologetically - that she is the master of her own story.

