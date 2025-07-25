PEPPA PIG’S BIG FAMILY SHOW Comes to Darlington Hippodrome

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peppa Pig Live is back with a brand-new ‘oinktastic’ stage show: Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show! which will feature the new addition to the family, baby Evie!

Based on the much-loved animated preschool TV series, Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show is packed full of music, adventure and surprises for little ones and is the perfect introduction to theatre.

With a new arrival on the way the whole family are busy getting ready. With building and decorating work to be done, it’s an oinktastic makeover and Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig & George all need your help to get everything ready before the arrival of baby Evie! There’s so much to do – will they get it all finished in time?

For over 15 years, audiences have been thrilled to see Peppa and friends live on stage in seven hugely popular tours, with over 2.5 million fans joining in the fun and games in the UK alone. Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show is once again produced by leading children’s theatre team Fierylight. The production will be directed and co-adapted by Richard Lewis who has directed all previous Peppa Live shows.

Martin Ronan, Executive Producer at Fierylight, said, “We are delighted to bring Peppa and friends back to the stage in a brand-new show, to share the magic, laughter, and muddy puddles with a whole new generation of families… and with a new addition to the family too!”