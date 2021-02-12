Over 100 UK Performers Come Together to Record 'The Bells of Notre Dame' From Disney's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Over 100 UK performers have come together to remotely record "The Bells of Notre Dame" from Disney's iconic animated film 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame".

The group, which includes a mixture of West End performers, (Les Miserables, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, Book of Mormon, Bat out of Hell and more) performers from across the UK and new performing arts graduates, recorded their parts for the song from their homes to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines. The individual recordings were then mixed together to create the final performance, which will be available to view online for free...coming soon

The project has been produced by Wicked actress Rebecca Gilliland, who founded the new production company, Bookend Productions, to give artists a chance to perform after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theatres across the world.

"You just can't perform this piece without a huge number of voices, which means as many people as possible have been able to be involved and that's exactly what I set out to achieve. I wanted to offer a platform where people could have something to enjoy and feel good about while our industry is on hold" she said.

"I've loved this piece for yearsv and I'm hugely grateful that Disney has allowed us to record it. Hopefully it will be the first of many opportunities I can provide for performers who have been affected by the pandemic and have felt disconnected from the art form they love so much."

Watch the trailer below!

About 'The Bells of Notre Dame' remote recording:

'The Bells of Notre Dame' is the opening number from the 1996 Disney motion picture 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'. Composed by Alan Menken with lyrics written by Stephen Schwartz.

This version has recorded by an 100+ strong cast (listed below) who were provided with backing tracks, sheet music and vocal lines to practice to and record remotely at home to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines. The number is performed with the permission and support of the Walt Disney company.

The cast includes:

Matt Bateman (Phantom of the Opera) as Clopin

Lee Van Geleen (Les Miserables, Only Fools and Horses) as Frollo

Luke McCall (Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera) as the Arch Deacon

Ensemble: Rebecca Gilliland (Wicked), Sabrina Aloueche (We Will Rock You), Sam Toland (Bat Out of Hell), Corrine Priest, (Les Miserables) Michael Vinsen (Hairspray) Scott Sutcliffe (Wicked),Paul Hutton (Bedknobs and Broomsticks), Lucyelle Cliffe (Legally Blonde), Maggie Lynn (Wicked), Rebecca Riddout (Phantom of the Opera), Matt McDonald (Titanic), Danny Colligan (Book of Mormon), Brian McCann (Jesus Christ Superstar), Danny Lane (Parade) Christopher Orton (The Hired Man), Jess Daley (Evita), Aoife Clesham (Fiver), Nikita Johal (Spring Awakening) Ifan Jones (Fiddler on the Roof), David Malcolm (Grindr the opera), Lily De La Haye (Phantom of the Opera), Brendan Matthew (Gregorian), Bradley Judge (Pippin), Lydia Gerrard (Phantom of the Opera), Dominic Brewer (Sweeney Todd), Emma Odell (Kinky Boots), Taite Elliot Drew (My Land's Shore), Nicholas McClean (Wicked), Kara Taylor Alberts (The Marvelous Wonderettes),Thomas J Hewitt (Aladdin) Victoria Nichol (Salad Days), Samuel Haughton (School of Rock), Bradley Barely (Phantom of the Opera), Alexander Lodge (Bat Out of Hell), Kirsty Nunn (The Clockmaker's Daughter), James Gower Smith (Tagline Quartet), Rebeca Ferrin (Les Miserables), Glain Rhys (Phantom of the Opera), Beth Bradley (Around the World in 80 days), Emily Dunn (Mamma Mia), Ruari Kelsey (The Last 5 Years), Brendan Cunningham (Dr. Doolittle), Lottie Clitherow (Into the Woods), Rhiannon Doyle (Saturday Night Fever), Emily Chesterton (Jerry Springer the Opera), Duncan Burt (Freindsical!),Samuel Bailey (My Land's Shore), Daniel Hall (Phantom of the Opera), Ralph Bogard (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Kristopher Bosch (Detroit Become Human), James Mateo Salt (The Pirate Queen), Cory Stuckey (Macbeth), Charlotte Bradley (Blitz!), Ashleigh Jones (Mamma Mia), Ben Hannigan, James Redman, Barry O'Reilly, Matt Whipps, Benjamin Armstrong, Mark Lockhart, Georgiou James, James Lloyd Skinner, Elliot Lee, Sam Rippon, Daniel Amity, Sion Emlyn, Samuel Webb, Elliott Keister, Peter Barnett, Benjamin Newhouse-Smith, James Hammond, James Markham, Gregory George, Rob O'Malley, Kirsty Geddes, Lucy Devereaux, Alexandria Witheridge, Ewa Korda, Erin Hughes, Emily Ooi, Kale Svenson, Laurie Evans, Ruari Barron, Jennifer Neil, Hannah Merry, Joely Emms, Shani Cantor, Layna Sheppard, Nikki Biddington Sophie Lee-Stevens, Rachel Roland, Emily Shelton, Emily Woodcraft, Sinead Wall, Rachel Slattery, Amelia Hooper-Jennings, Natasha Griffiths, Eve Kitchingman, Rachel Wheeler, Sophie Crawford, Holly Jane-Crowter, Paula Trott, Nardia Ruth, Lucie Broadbent.

Musical Director: Jordan Li Smith (City of Angels, Ragtime)

Sound Engineer: Josh Everton (MDM Management)