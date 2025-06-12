Oscar Wilde’s SALOME Comes to the Theatre Royal Haymarket This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maxim Didenko, one of Europe’s leading directors will bring a new production of Oscar Wilde’s Salome to the West End this autumn, a co-production with Theatre Royal Haymarket and Gesher Theatre.

Written by Wilde in 1891, this lyrical one-act play, banned in Britain at the time, tells the biblical tale of Salomé, the stepdaughter of the lecherous ruler Herod Antipas, and her infatuation with John the Baptist. When her advances towards the prophet are spurned, Salomé unleashes a deadly dance that will echo through the ages.

Bold, provocative, and drenched in poetic decadence, Salomé is a haunting exploration of power, eroticism and the price of forbidden longing. The divisive figure of Salomé has haunted the imagination of artists for centuries - but who was she really? A naive girl swept up in forces beyond her control? A defiant teenager railing against the hypocrisy of the world around her? Or a dangerous seductress with a lust for power? The enigmatic Jewish princess continues to electrify the minds of audiences with her dark allure and untamed spirit.

In collaboration with Theatre Royal Haymarket, The Gesher Theatre presents Didenko’s highly stylised production of Wilde’s intoxicating world, in which beauty becomes a weapon and a kiss can mean death. This production is brought to life by designer Galya Solodovnikova, winner of the 2024 Off West End Award for Best Set, French composer Louis Lebe, and lighting designer Gleb Filshtinsky.

Performances begin at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London’s West End venue that specialises in short-run, star-led, high quality productions, from 30th September, and the production runs until 11th October, with the press night on 30th September.

The Gesher Theatre (Gesher meaning ‘bridge’ in Hebrew) is one of the world’s most celebrated theatres. Based in Jaffa, the company has a repertory troupe of immigrant artists, and it’s mission is to build bridges between cultures with an emphasis on international collaboration. It has staged over 60 productions since its founding in 1991, has toured the world, won numerous awards and been praised as one of “the greatest and most important troupes in the world” (The Times). Following hugely successful tours to France, USA and the Canada over the past year, the Gesher Theatre returns to the UK for the first time in over 25 years, having last played at the Barbican in 1999.

Salomé is produced by Ekaterina Kashyntseva and casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

