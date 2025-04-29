Organist Anna Lapwood Sets Christmas 2025 UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrated organist, conductor, broadcaster, and social media phenomenon Anna Lapwood has announced a UK Christmas tour for December 2025, featuring a heartwarming blend of her favourite festive music, both traditional and contemporary, specially arranged for the organ.

The Christmas with Anna Lapwood tour opens on 2 December at the majestic Manchester Cathedral, setting the tone for a series of unforgettable performances in some of the UK’s most atmospheric venues. The tour continues at the stunning Salisbury Cathedral (6 December), followed by Birmingham Town Hall (9 December), the grand and resonant St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral in Edinburgh (12 December), Hull City Hall (16 December), and concludes in the serene surroundings of Llandaff Cathedral on 21 December.

These dates follow the success of Anna’s sold-out debut headline tour in 2024, which established her as one of the most exciting and accessible figures in classical music today.

Hailed by Gramophone as “the dream ambassador for classical music,” Anna Lapwood is one of the world’s most sought-after organists. Decorated with numerous accolades—including an MBE—she has captivated a new generation of music lovers through both her virtuosic performances and her vibrant online presence, boasting over 2 million followers across TikTok and other platforms.

Christmas with Anna Lapwood Tour Dates:

2 December Manchester Cathedral

6 December Salisbury Cathedral

9 December Birmingham Town Hall

12 December Edinburgh St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral

16 December Hull City Hall

21 December Llandaff Cathedral

About Anna Lapwood

Anna Lapwood MBE is an organist, conductor and broadcaster, and holds the position of Associate Artist of the Royal Albert Hall (London) and Artist in Association with the BBC Singers. In 2023 she was awarded the prestigious ‘Gamechanger’ Award from the Royal Philharmonic Society, and signed to Sony Classical as an exclusive recording artist.

Having made her debut for the BBC Proms as a soloist in Saint-Saëns ‘Organ Symphony’ with The Hallé conducted by Sir Mark Elder in 2021, Anna gave her Proms recital debut with her programme ‘Moon and Stars’ in July 2023. Anna regularly performs concertos with leading symphony orchestras and conductors, has guested at Classic FM Live and collaborated with artists including Alison Balsom, Raye, Bonobo and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Anna’s debut solo organ album ‘Images’ was released on Signum Records in 2021 and features her transcription for organ of Britten’s ‘Four Sea Interludes’ from “Peter Grimes”. Three further albums with The Choirs of Pembroke College have also been released on Signum to great acclaim. Under Anna’s direction, the Choirs guested on “To Shiver the Sky” on Decca with multi-Grammy-winning composer, Christopher Tin, recorded at Abbey Road Studios. Signing exclusively to SONY in 2023, the relationship launched with an EP – ‘Midnight Sessions at the Royal Albert Hall’. Her first album on Sony Classical, Luna, was released on 29th September 2023, reaching number 1 in the Classical Albums Chart. Her next album, Firedove, will be released on the 30th May.

Making her TV presenting debut hosting coverage of BBC Young Musician, she went on to present a televised Prom from the Royal Albert Hall and has continued to be part of the TV presenting team, last year helping host the First Night of the BBC Proms alongside Clive Myrie & Sandi Toksvig. In 2022, she served as Chair of the Jury for BBC Young Musician and an adjudicator for the televised Welsh choral competition, Côr Cymru. As a radio broadcaster, she is a regular contributor to BBC Radio 3 and Radio 4 alongside independent stations and has been featured in multiple global television and radio programmes and podcasts.

Anna is a terrific protagonist for her instrument, the organ. She is a natural communicator and reaches a huge audience through her concerts and via social media with over 1.5 million followers across all platforms, amassing tens of millions of views in a short space of time. Anna’s passion for the organ is matched by her mission to support girls and women in music. She was the first female in Magdalen College Oxford’s 560-year history to be awarded the Organ Scholarship and since then has run regular organ workshops for young players around the country, hosted the Cambridge Organ Experience for Girls and organised an annual 24-hour ‘Bachathon’ for to raise money to support musicians in Zambia.

A strong advocate for music education at home and abroad, Anna is dedicated to bringing music to children of all backgrounds. Her commitment to equality and diversity is evident in almost every aspect of her life and work, and new music that she has commissioned features in her recitals across Europe and North America. “Gregoriana” – an anthology of 12 new organ pieces by female composers, curated and edited by Anna for Stainer & Bell – was awarded Presto Music’s Publication of the Year in 2022. Her own compositions are published by Boosey & Hawkes.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby