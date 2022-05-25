Opera Holland Park Introduces SONGS ON THE STEPS

Opera Holland Park will present a new series of free lunchtime recitals from the company's principal singers.

Songs on the Steps will offer a range of new and familiar songs and arias to capture the imaginations of devotees and dog walkers, passers-by and picnickers, featuring music from the 2022 Season.

No booking is required. Bring a rug or a cushion, join us at the steps to the theatre and enjoy forty minutes of free music in the fresh air of Holland Park.

Songs on the Steps will take place at 1pm on 27 May, 10 June, 24 June, 15 July and 29 July.

For more information: https://operahollandpark.com/productions/songs-on-the-steps/