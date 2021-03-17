Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Only Stage Management Extends Deadline for International Conducting Competition

The competition is open to musicians of any nationality and there are no age limits, the winner will be announced in May.

Mar. 17, 2021  
Having launched in January, candidates can now apply for the first edition of the Only Stage International Conducting Competition until 15th April 2021. The competition is a collaboration between Only Stage Management Company and Classics Management Budapest, with the support of the Arts Council England.
The competition is open to musicians of any nationality and there are no age limits, the winner will be announced in May. The jury will be made up of an incredible selection of artistic directors and representatives of institutions including Luzerner Sinfonie Orchestra (Switzerland), LaVerdi Symphony Orchestra (Italy), Oregon Music Festival (USA) and the Royal College of Music (UK).
The competition (1st edition) will be held exclusively online and the awards include money prizes as well as concert opportunities.
Only Stage is one of the first management companies to announce an International Conducting Competition, with the support of the Arts Council England and in partnership with Classic Management. The idea was born from years of experience having managed talented conductors from all over the world. This collaboration is a true example of great international partnership, by bringing unique tools and expertise together to find and celebrate the best conductors of the international music scene.

