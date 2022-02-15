Omnibus Theatre Announces Cast For Rescheduled Premiere of SAD

Omnibus Theatre announces the cast for the rescheduled premiere of critically acclaimed writer Victoria Willing's (The Stage Debut Awards, nominated Best New Writer 2017) new play SAD, a dark comedy about the messiness of life.

Performed from 5 - 30 April, this new play reunites Omnibus Theatre's Artistic Director Marie McCarthy and Willing, the duo behind the five-star, award-nominated hit Spring Offensive in 2017. SAD's four strong cast includes Debra Baker (SOHO THEATRE, YARD THEATRE, Queens Theatre) in the lead role alongside Kevin N Golding (RSC, THEATRE ROYAL STRATFORD, BARBICAN), Lucas Hare (The National Theatre, SHEFFIELD CRUCIBLE, ALMEIDA) and Izabella Urbanowicz (JERMYN STREET THEATRE, THEATRE BY THE LAKE).

In Willing's latest play, she returns to dark comedy and explores themes of isolation, connection, grief and love. The drama centres on Gloria, a 70s wannabe Punk and life-long Bowie fan, living in a fantasy world in her attic and the complex relationships which surround her. Willing says: "This play confronts the truthful, messy, contradictory reality of relationships that I don't often see represented on stage. It's also about challenging perceptions of women of a certain age, the unpreparedness of ageing and exploring submissiveness, dominance and power."

Director Marie McCarthy says she was drawn to the bleak, funny, fantastical, contemporary, and chaotic energy of this drama. She adds: "The characters Victoria creates are quite uncompromising. She's a courageous writer and doesn't shy away from difficult subjects and that's what I love about her plays. There's also a great deal of tenderness in this story and I hope audiences will relate to it and enjoy spending an hour or so in the company of these four wonderful and complex characters... in an attic."