Peacock Theatre to Host YAMATO - The Drummers of Japan This May

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Known for its explosive drumbeats, passionate performances, and meticulously crafted stage and lighting designs, YAMATO has held audiences across the world spellbound for over 30 years. Now they return to London with a brand new show, after electrifying London audiences in 2019 and again in 2024. Hito no Chikara – The Power of Human Strength will erupt onto the stage of The Peacock Theatre this May

This extraordinary work confronts a world transformed by technology and asks: what remains uniquely human? With every strike of the taiko, the performers channel resilience, passion, and the shared heartbeat that binds us all.

Yamato's drummers make the auditorium reverberate with their explosive drumming, breathtaking choreography, and their unshakable spirit. At times ferocious, at times delicate, their sound is more than music — it is physical energy, raw and alive.

Hito no Chikara is not simply a performance. It is an invitation to feel the pulse of humanity, to be lifted by its power, and to celebrate the strength we all carry within

Taiko drumming is a centuries-old tradition in Japanese culture, and the drummers of YAMATO continue to challenge the boundaries of what it can be. They push themselves to their absolute limits and leave audiences breathless in the process.

Masa Ogawa Taiko Drummer and founder of YAMATO Drummers says, “We can't wait to return to London and share the energy, spirit and joy of YAMATO with you!”

David Fry, Peacock Programmer at Sadler's Wells, says, “Our favourite drummers are back - whatever you do - don't miss them !”