OffWestEnd Announces 86 Finalists For Its Offies Awards 2022
26 Categories, covering 46 Shows at 24 venues across London.
OffWestEnd has announced 86 finalists for its Offies awards 2022, across 26 categories, covering 46 shows at 24 venues across London
Exciting times for the OffWestEnd OFFIES who today announce the finalists for the 2022 Offies Awards.
The Offies recognise and celebrate the excellence, innovation and ingenuity of independent, fringe and alternative theatres across London, helping to raise their profiles and rewarding the new talent that they nurture, which is essential for the future of the theatre industry.
Though theatre has been slowly recovering from the Covid pandemic in 2021, there have been enough high-quality Offies nominations post lockdown, to enable the judging panel to select 86 finalists across nearly 30 Offies categories. The next Offies awards event, where Offies and OnComm winners will be announced, along with some special awards, will be held online on 20 February 2022 and will be broadcast free to all from the Scenesaver platform. More details about the awards will be released soon.
The finalists include plays ("Lone Flyer" at the Jermyn St Theatre and "Sold" at the Park Theatre), musicals, opera & pantos ("Five Guys Named Moe" at Upstairs at the Gatehouse and "Beowulf" at the Kings Theatre) and shows under the IDEA category which covers Innovative, Devised, Experiential & Atypical work. Amongst the individual finalists are Wendi Peters (for "You Are Here" at Southwark Playhouse) and Reece Lyons (for "Overflow" at the Bush Theatre). Venues covered also include Battersea Arts Centre, Hope Theatre, Jack Studio Theatre, Old Red Lion, Soho Theatre, Wiltons Music Hall as well as site specific work.
Geoffrey Brown, OffWestEnd Director, said: "Post lockdown, there have been many fantastic shows in 2021, and OffWestEnd is delighted that we are able to recognise and celebrate the best of this work."
OffWestEnd also announced the finalists for its OnComm awards for online shows - this is a new award introduced to respond to all the wonderful online shows that emerged during the Covid lockdown. We expect a further 30 OnComm finalists, across at least 8 categories.
LIST OF FINALISTS
DESIGN
COSTUME DESIGN
Justin Nardella / The Sugar House / A Million Freds Prodns / Finborough
R&R Costumes / The Tragedy of Dorian Gray / Blue Devil Theatre / Drayton Arms Theatre
Sorcha Corcoran / Salome / Southwark Playhouse
LIGHTING DESIGN
Ben Jacobs / Salome / Southwark Playhouse
Oliver Fenwick / The Sun, The Moon and The Stars / Theatre Royal Stratford East
Robbie Butler / Wolves Are Coming For You / Jack Studio Theatre
SET DESIGN
Beth Colley / Abigail's Party / Park Theatre
David Shields / The Pleasure Garden / Above The Stag
Sorcha Corcoran / 21 Round for Christmas / Hope Theatre
Zoe Hurwitz / Deciphering / Curious Directive / New Diorama Theatre
SOUND DESIGN
Alice Boyd / Ghost Walk / Poltergeist / Echoes / New Diorama Theatre
Francis Botu / Overflow / Bush Theatre
Max Pappenheim / Old Bridge / Bush Theatre
Will Thompson / Salome / Southwark Playhouse
VIDEO DESIGN
Damian Hale / Scaramouche Jones & the Seven White Masks / Wilton's Music Hall
George Reeve / The Pleasure Garden / Above The Stag
Paul Barritt / Roots / 1927 / Wiltons Music Hall
MUSICALS & OPERA
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL
Juan Jackson / Five Guys Named Moe / Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Lewis Cornay / John and Jen / Southwark Playhouse
Rachel Tucker / John and Jen / Southwark Playhouse
Wendi Peters / You Are Here / Southwark Playhouse
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL
Beth Burrows / Call Me Madam / Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Christian Maynard / Five Guys Named Moe / Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Jacqueline Dankworth / Indecent Proposal / 10 to 4 Productions / Southwark Playhouse
MUSICAL DIRECTION
Benjamin Levy / Godspell / Ye Olde Rose and Crowne
Chris Ma / John and Jen / Southwark Playhouse
Jessica Douglas / Call Me Madam / Upstairs at the Gatehouse
DIRECTOR (MUSICALS)
Fenton Gray / The Pleasure Garden / Above The Stag
Guy Retallack / John and Jen / Southwark Playhouse
Mykal Rand / Five Guys Named Moe / Upstairs at the Gatehous
MUSICAL PRODUCTION
Five Guys Named Moe / Upstairs at the Gatehouse
John and Jen / Southwark Playhouse
The Pleasure Garden / Above The Stag
OPERA PERFORMANCE
Esme Bronwen-Smith; Camilla Harris; Thomas Chenhall / The Marriage of Figaro / Hampstead Garden Opera / Jackson's Lane
Jack Roberts & Mae Heydorn / La Nonne Sanglante / Gothic Opera / Hoxton Hall
Mark Stone / Die Walküre / Grimeborn, Arcola / Hackney Empire
OPERA PRODUCTION
Bluebeard's Castle / Porchester Hall
La Nonne Sanglante / Gothic Opera / Hoxton Hall
Orfeo ed Euridice/Zanetto / Barefoot Opera, Grimeborn Festival / Arcola
CHOREOGRAPHY, PANTO, ENSEMBLE & IDEA
(IDEA: Innovative / Devised / Experiential / Atypical)
CHOREOGRAPHY / MOVEMENT
Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe / The Sun, The Moon and The Stars / Theatre Royal Stratford East
Louise Hoare, Adam Slynn & Max Kirk / Skin Tight / Southern Magpie / Hope Theatre
Robbie O'Reilly / Boys in the Buff / Lambco Productions / Drayton Arms Theatre
PANTO
Beowulf / Charles Court Opera / Kings Head
Dick Whittington and his Cat / Watford Palace Theatre
Pricked / Royal Vauxhall Tavern
The Queen of Hearts / Greenwich Theatre
COMPANY ENSEMBLE
DJ Bazzer's Year 6 Disco / Chewboy Productions / Golden Goose Theatre
Express G&S / Charles Court Opera / Pleasance Theatre
The Game of Love and Chance / Arcola
PERFORMANCE ENSEMBLE
A Place for We / Talawa Theatre & Park Theatre / Park Theatre
Grenfell: Value Engineering / Nick Of Time Prodns / Playground Th / Tabernacle
Old Bridge / Bush Theatre
Samskara / Yard Theatre
IDEA PERFORMANCE
Ensemble / Look At Me Don't Look At Me / RashDash, Paines Plough / Roundabout (Brixton)
Lucy McCormick / Life LIVE! / Lucy McCormick / Battersea Arts Centre
Rachel-Leah Hosker, Oseloka Obi & Terry O'Donovan / Skin Hunger / Dante or Die / Stone Nest
IDEA PRODUCTION
Skin Hunger / Dante or Die / Stone Nest
The Language of Kindness / Shoreditch Town Hall
We Are As Gods / James Cousins Co / Battersea Arts Centre
PLAYS
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY
Alex Mugnaioni / Straight White Men / David Adkin & Panorama Productions / Southwark Playhouse
Amantha Edmead / Sold / Kuumba Nia Arts / Park Theatre
Joshua James / Yellowfin / Southwark Playhouse
Justin Butcher / Scaramouche Jones & the Seven White Masks / Wilton's Music Hall
Reece Lyons / Overflow / Bush Theatre
SUPPORTING PERF IN A PLAY
Angie Amra Anderson / Sold / Kuumba Nia Arts / Park Theatre
Benedict Salter / Lone Flyer / Jermyn Street Theatre
Nicholas Day / Yellowfin / Southwark Playhouse
Rebecca Collingwood / While the Sun Shines / Orange Tree Theatre
Sebastian Chambers / The Wonderful / Theatre Peckham /
PERFORMANCE PIECE
Linda Marlowe / No Fear! / Hoxton Hall
Mika Onyx Johnson / Pink Lemonade / Bush Theatre
Ronke Adékoluejo / Lava / Bush Theatre
MOST PROMISING NEW PLAYWRIGHT
Dipo Baruwa-Etti / The Sun, The Moon and The Stars / Theatre Royal Stratford East
Igor Memic / Old Bridge / Bush Theatre
Mathilde Dratwa / Milk & Gall / Theatre503
NEW PLAY
Archie Maddocks / A Place for We / Talawa Theatre & Park Theatre / Park Theatre
Cordelia O'Neill / Anything is Possible if You Think About It Hard Enough / Southwark Playhouse
Marek Horn / Yellowfin / Southwark Playhouse
Shahid Iqbal Khan / 10 Nights / Graeae & Tamasha Theatre / Bush Theatre
DIRECTOR (PLAYS)
Ed Madden / Yellowfin / Southwark Playhouse
Lucy Betts / Lone Flyer / Jermyn Street Theatre
Tom Brennan / The Sugar House / A Million Freds Prodns / Finborough
PRODUCTION (PLAYS)
...cake / Theatre Peckham
Grenfell: Value Engineering / Nick Of Time Prodns / Playground Th / Tabernacle
Scaramouche Jones & the Seven White Masks / Wilton's Music Hall
This Beautiful Future / Jermyn Street Theatre