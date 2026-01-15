Octagon Theatre Bolton Will Stage CINDERELLA: A FAIRY TALE This Christmas

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Octagon Theatre, Bolton has announced that its Christmas show for 2026-27 will be Cinderella: A Fairy Tale, opening on Friday 20 November 2026.

This new take on the classic fairy tale, first made famous in the early 19th century by The Brothers Grimm and later in the 1950s with Walt Disney's animated film version, brings the story right up to date in aversion that will delight children and adults alike.

When Ella's father remarries, her world turns upside down. She escapes from her horrible new family by spending time in the woods, surrounded by her friends, the birds. But when she bumps into a mysterious bird-loving boy and she gets an invitation to the Royal Ball, everything changes...

Following on from the theatre's recent spectacular festive season shows, which have included A Christmas Carol, The Jungle Book and Around the World in 80 Days, this new stage production is being created by Sally Cookson, Adam Peck and the Original Company, with music and lyrics by Benji Bower and the Original Company.

The show will be directed by Sarah Punshon, whose previous work at Bolton Octagon includes adapting Peter Pan for stage in 2021, and directing The Jungle Book in 2023.

The Octagon Theatre's Chief Executive Roddy Gauld said, 'We know that our festive show is a yearly highlight for so many families across Bolton and beyond, so it is incredibly important to us that we create theatre that entertains and inspires our audiences. We'redelighted to be working with such a brilliant creative team to make a Cinderella that has Bolton themes at its heart, while still whisking us away to a place filled with magic.'

Sally Cookson trained at LAMDA and worked as an actor for ten years before embarking on a freelance directing career. She has worked on productions for theatres including the Old Vic London, the Bristol Old Vic, The National Theatre, the Duke of York's and the Rose Theatre Kingston. Most recently Sally has directed Dracula: Mina's Reckoning for National Theatre of Scotland, Birthmarked for Edinburgh Festival and Wonderboy for Bristol Old Vic. She received an Olivier Award for A Monster Calls (Old Vic London) winning best family and entertainment in 2019, and three Olivier nominations for Peter Pan (National Theatre/Bristol Old Vic), Hetty Feather (Kenny Wax Productions), Cinderella: A Fairytale (The Other Palace). Her productions of Jane Eyre and Peter Pan have been made into National Theatre Live films.

Adam Peck is a writer, performer and dramaturg. Since 2006 he has worked with the Bristol Old Vic Young Company as a writer (Joan of Arc, 2007, and Gilgamesh, 2006), playwriting tutor and devised theatre sessional leader. Between 2007 and 2011 he worked with Fairground, the company he co-founded with Tid, to create three shows for the Tobacco Factory - The Red Man (2008), Out of Touch - A Trilogy (2009) and Bonnie & Clyde (2010). The latter toured the South-West in 2011, played at Theatre503, and is published by Oberon Books. More recent writing work includes Cinderella: A FairyTale for Tobacco Factory and Travelling Light, Bitter Tales for Theatre Orchard Project and Only for Bristol Old Vic. Adam has an MA in Theatre (Playwriting) from Royal Holloway, University of London (2004), and a BA in Theatre and Performance Studies from Warwick University (2000). Other writing credits include: My Bristol Vista for Paines Plough (Come To Where I'm From, 2010), Life Savings for Theatre Royal Bath (2011), Chocolate Money (Short Fuses, 2010) and Kick Off (Ferment 2010) for Bristol Old Vic.

Sarah Punshon is the founder and Artistic Director of One Tenth Human, collaborating with artists, scientists and children to create innovative arts-science adventures ("really great children's theatre" Maddy Costa, Exeunt). One Tenth Human's projects include Arthur, a solo-and-a-half show performed by Daniel Bye and his 4 month old baby, which won a Scotsman Fringe First 2019, and We're Stuck!, commissioned by Shoreditch Town Hall & Z-arts, starring Seiriol Davies as "Dr Ernest Volcano" and his robotic twin, "Volcano-bot". Find out more at www.onetenthhuman.com

Sarah's other writing and directing for young audiences includes Hattie Naylor's unique take on The Three Musketeers (nominated for the UK Theatre Award for Best Production for Children and Young People), and her own adaptations of Peter Pan and The Lion Inside (Rose Theatre / Unicorn / Nicoll Entertainment, "this show is the king cat's whiskers" The Stage). Sarah trained at Cambridge University, the Royal Scottish Conservatoire, on the Regional Theatres Young Directors Scheme (West Yorkshire Playhouse 2003-2005) and on the BBC Drama Directors Academy (2006). She was a Clore Leadership Fellow 2010/11, mentored by Sir Richard Eyre, and Artistic Director of The Dukes Lancaster 2017-2019.

As with their previous Christmas productions, Cinderella: A Fairy Tale will feature plenty of school-friendly performances with late morning performances, allowing schools and education groups to experience the magic of live theatre, with discounted ticket offers available for these groups. Nearly 10,000 schoolchildren visited the Octagon between November 2025 and January 2026 for A Christmas Carol. Early bird schools group prices are available until Tuesday 30 June 2026, and educators wishing to reserve places can contact the Octagon Theatre's box office team via phone or email.