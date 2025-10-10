Ocean Colour Scene Comes To Bradford Live

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indie-rock legends OCEAN COLOUR SCENE are heading to Bradford Live on Friday 27 November 2026 as part of their major UK tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic album Moseley Shoals.

Enjoying an incredible run of seventeen Top 40 singles - which included nine successive Top 20 singles – Ocean Colour Scene are not only one of the UK's most successful groups, they are also renowned as one of the country's very best live bands.

Released in April 1996, at the height of the Britpop era, Moseley Shoals was Ocean Colour Scene's second album and immediately became a huge success.

Reaching number 2 on the UK Albums Chart, Moseley Shoals featured the massive hit singles ‘The Riverboat Song', ‘You've Got It Bad', ‘The Day We Caught The Train' and ‘The Circle', and was certified as triple-platinum after spending an incredible 92 weeks on the chart.

For the Moseley Shoals 30th anniversary tour, in addition to playing all the highlights from Moseley Shoals, Ocean Colour Scene will play a career-spanning set to include all of their other hits and fan favourites, such as ‘Hundred Mile High City', ‘Travellers Tune', ‘Better Day and ‘Profit In Peace', amongst many others.

Simon Fowler, Ocean Colour Scene's lead singer, said: “It's hard to believe that Moseley Shoals turns 30 in 2026. We owe so much to that album, so it's exciting to be able to look forward this very special anniversary and celebrate with our amazing fans at some of the UK's most prestigious venues.”

Joining Ocean Colour Scene as the tour's very special guests will be THE ENEMY. Formed in 2006, The Enemy saw their debut album ‘We'll Live and Die in These Towns' go straight to number one in the UK Albums Chart in 2007. The album also included the hit singles ‘Away From Here', ‘Had Enough' and ‘You're Not Alone', in addition to the album's title track.