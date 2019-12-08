Nouveau Riche And Vault Festival Collaborate To Develop Emerging Writers Of Colour

Nouveau Riche and Vault Festival have announced a new development scheme aimed at emerging writers of colour.

The Brand Nouveau Initiative, now in its second year, is a three-month attachment scheme that "aims to nurture the next generation of theatre practitioners".

Two writers will work with the company to create new pieces of writing that will have their world premiere at Vault Festival 2020

Ryan Calais Cameron, Artistic Director of Nouveau Riche, said: "The Brand Nouveau Initiative will aim to create a safe space for artists of colour to develop and elevate their craft while giving them hands-on industry experience. It feels great to be collaborating with Vault Festival, and further developing the amazing initiative we started last year.

Applicants should not have written more than one professional production.

To apply:

Send a copy of your play in PDF or Word format/A synopsis of the play (no longer than a page) and a short cover letter, introducing us to your craft and detailing why the scheme would be beneficial to you.

The deadline for applications is December 20th 2019.

Please send all content to info@nvrch.co.uk

The scheme is free to participate and is funded and supported by Nouveau Riche and Vault Festival

Nouveau Riche, won The Stage Edinburgh Award for its production of Queens of Sheba, focuses on creating culturally inclusive work across all art forms.





