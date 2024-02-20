Norwich Theatre Launches Flagship Programme, Creative Assembly

Norwich Theatre has announced a new creative leadership initiative - Creative Assembly - to diversify the voices across theatre leadership and drive the authenticity of creative direction within the organisation.

Creative Assembly will take a collaborative approach to creative leadership that involves audiences, participants, artists, stakeholders, communities and partners that represent the make-up of the theatre’s region, to co-deliver the theatre’s Creative Experiences Strategy. The Creative Assembly will establish inclusive strategies for the theatre representative of its communities, artists and audiences.

The Creative Assembly groups will include:

Theatre Disruptors – seeking to redefine the work of Norwich Theatre by representing audiences and communities in the area, to create and contribute to programmes that resonate with the diversity of the communities’ background, culture, interests and personalities

Community Connectors – will be the community leaders who bridge the gap between Norwich Theatre and communities who are yet to step into theatres. The group will also signpost theatre activity to their networks

Young Cultural Leaders – is an initiative to empower young leaders by developing their practical leadership skills, shape young leadership within the charity and increase young representation in decision-making

Creative Advisory Group – comprises individuals who have strong professional connections within the arts sector, and will shape the direction and delivery of Norwich Theatre’s creative strategy

Associate Company - an established East Anglian-based performing arts company that collaborates with Norwich Theatre to contribute to audience development, community engagement, and innovative creative practices

The groups will be recruited across four different areas of focus that align with the theatre’s strategy. Two to three themes will be explored throughout any given year including: performance to assess artistic quality and address creative talent and skills development; people a workforce to assess individuals within communications and address equity, diversity and inclusion; place to access within venues, and address the Visitor Welcome and the theatres Net Zero pledge; and prosperity, to access changes within decision-making, social and economic impact, and the theatre’s future resilience.

The programme was designed from the Creative Experiences Strategy developed between audiences, participants, artists, stakeholders, communities and partners. It works to evolve co-creation to co-delivery in an authentic way, by departing from the conventional ‘top down’ approach of decision-making. Instead, the organisation will engage with the individuals the charity intends to benefit when cultivating strategy.

Theatre Disruptors have a desire to give back to Norwich Theatre – to share their knowledge about their community and to help us to shape programmes, events and business with communities at the centre. As a collective, the Theatre

Disruptors will represent a cross section of the regions community, with a diversity of backgrounds, professions, interests and personalities.

To empower local influencers, as part of the programme - Community Connectors (CCs) — will bridge gaps within their communities, connecting people, and identifying opportunities. Whether they lead community groups, volunteer for charities, or work in community hubs, CCs will play a vital role in shaping the future of arts leadership for the charity. CCs will also guide their networks toward relevant programs, provide expert advice, and share updates.

A previously established group, Young Cultural Leaders, already offers young people aged 18-30 the opportunity to develop skills and amplify the young voices in the theatre by ensuring there is young representation in their decision making, such as programming, creative advisory group and board representation. Importantly, the initiative will have young leaders to represent the governance structure, on the board of trustees, to provide young cultural leaders with experience of co-delivering in a large cultural venue.

The Creative Advisory Group (CAG) at Norwich Theatre, the theatre’s strategic interface with professional creatives, have met bi-monthly alongside the CEO & Creative Director Stephen Crocker and the Director of Creative Programmes & Audiences. The CAG members have in turn acted as a sounding board for key strategic decisions and as a consultancy body on relevant challenges within the arts sector.

The fifth group, the Associate Company, will work with the theatre in a mutually beneficial relationship of research, consultancy, skills-sharing and new work creation. Initially the theatre will have one associate company over a pilot 2-year period - the first company will be announced in March.

Stephen Crocker, CEO and Creative Director of Norwich Theatre said, “We want everyone to feel a connection with Norwich Theatre, but we know that some people might not see themselves represented on our stages or might feel like they don’t belong in our buildings. We believe passionately in the power of co-creation and co-delivery and Creative Assembly will help us develop a richer and more meaningful way to support and engage with audiences, artists, participants and visitors, as well as expanding engagement with our work and our buildings.

“This is a hugely exciting transformation of our creative leadership, and a genuine commitment to co-delivery. It enables people and communities to be actively involved in shaping the things that impact their lives. It also deliberately and uniquely shifts power, resource and ownership towards the people our work is intended to benefit.

“I am so excited to see the positive change that this can bring to our organisations and we hope the Creative Assembly encourages everyone to activate their creative potential and realise their own ability to make change.