Nordic Exposure Season at Jacksons Lane Features VR circus and The Moomins

Discover what our friends from across the North Sea have to say in Nordic Exposure. This spring, the beloved creative and cultural hub Jacksons Lane brings the very best in circus, theatre and family shows from the Nordic countries directly to the heart of North London - all for Â£10 and under. Across March and April, artists will be welcomed from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and The Faroe Islands to share with us their beautiful, thrilling and often emotional work.

From spellbinding magic shows to an unrivalled immersive virtual reality (VR) experience, the huge range of shows transcend language and geography - all providing an insight into peculiarly Nordic humour, sensibilities and views of the world. Topics range from toxic masculinity to couples counselling and the adrenaline of performing high above a stage. The utterly charming family shows include astonishing acrobatic performances, visually gorgeous storytelling, and a trip to Moominvalley!

Jacksons Lane's Artistic Director Adrian Berry is beyond thrilled to launch this new international season, commenting, After working with Nordic artists for many years, this collaboration with the Finnish Institute in the UK and Ireland, alongside the six embassies from each country in the UK, is a huge progression in our partnerships and sees a multi-art form programme throughout the Spring as part of our reopening after a Â£5m development.

Tickets are available priced Â£10 and below from https://www.jacksonslane.org.uk/whats-on/all-performances/

The season will showcase the following works:

The Tinderbox & Other Nordic Tales

by Grethe Mangala Jensen and Sandal Sticks Theatre

DENMARK

5th - 6th March, 11am & 2pm

Suitable for ages 3+

Join storyteller Grethe Mangala Jensen for some fun, interactive adaptations of the Danish fairy tale author H.C. Andersen's most beloved tales. Full of audience participation and creativity, discover what happens to the tiny little fir tree (who so wishes to be the biggest fir tree in the forest) and delve into a story about self-acceptance and having confidence in being exactly who you are.

Three Men From the North by The Nordic Council

ICELAND, SWEDEN, FINLAND

9th March, 7.30pm

An exciting one night only performance for the season launch event, Three Men from the North returns to Jacksons Lane after its run in March 2020. This hilarious and accessible circus piece is presented by performers Merri HeikkilÃ¤ (Finland), Jakob Jacobsson (Sweden), and Bjarni Ã€rnason (Iceland), who formed The Nordic Council whilst studying at Codarts Circus Arts in Rotterdam. Three Men from the North is a show about awkwardness. It's about a hard day's work, routines, coffee and knitted woollen clothing. It's a show steeped in tradition and nostalgia built on contemporary circus. Working with themes from the North, they use combinations of juggling, live music and aerial rope. The show is blunt and to the point in a way that only Finnish humour can be, is Swedishly self-aware and has a hint of Icelandic peculiarity.

Hold On by Fheel Projects

FINLAND, SWEDEN, NORWAY

19th - 20th March, 10 shows per day

Suitable for ages 8+

This is your chance to don a virtual reality headset and see through the eyes of an aerial circus performer. Feel the fragility of the moment when you look down and find yourself suspended 10 meters above the ground, in front of the audience. Based on former aerial artist Corinne Linder's life experiences, Hold On offers the opportunity to discover the emotional journey experienced by artists on stage: the danger, the adrenaline and the joy.

Hold On is an immersive experience in mixed reality. Thrilling visuals combine with evocative scents and interactions to take you into the unique and extraordinary world of aerial circus artists.

Tweet, tweet! Ä†wir, Ä‡wir! TÃ­st, tÃ­st!

by Ewa Marcinek and Nanna Gunnars

ICELAND

20th March, 12pm & 3pm

Suitable for all ages

A storytelling adventure for kids and their grownups, this interactive and accessible performance invites audiences to move, make noise and have fun. Told in English, Icelandic, Polish and bird song, Tweet, tweet! Ä†wir, Ä‡wir! TÃ­st, tÃ­st! uses the tale of migrating birds to speak about the power of a journey: having the courage to follow one's dreams, persisting in achieving one's goals, and being open and receptive with the world.

Created by Polish author Ewa Marcinek, who lives between Iceland and the UK, and Nanna Gunnars, an Icelandic theatre-maker and actress, it is suitable for all ages, but aimed at 5-10-year-olds.

Duet by H2DANCE

NORWAY, SWEDEN

23rd March, 7.30pm

Established contemporary dance company H2DANCE revives their critically acclaimed piece, Duet. An autobiographical work performed by Hannah Gillgren and Heidi Rustgaard (choreographers from Sweden and Norway respectively), Duet is a modern classic, still as powerfully emotional as when it was first created.

After over a decade together, and fearing they were on the brink of a breakup, Hanna and Heidi decided to undergo couples therapy. This piece of contemporary dance is based on their ongoing examination of their relationship. In collaboration with acclaimed choreographer Wendy Houston, Duet dissects the double act, the notions of being a twosome, its power struggles and compromises.

Piste, piste, piste

by Portmanteau

FINLAND, DENMARK

26th March, 12pm & 3pm

Suitable for ages 4+

In a fascinating journey into the world of shapes and creativity, a blank white stage transforms into an imaginative universe with the use of old overhead projectors. Inspired by the children's book TrÃªs pontinhos (three little dots), the performance sensitively builds up around a journey of two characters that one day discover three little dots... Through movement, illusion, circus skills and handmade image projections executed live, performers Luis Sartori do Vale and Mira Ravald play with the transformation of dots into lines to build a dynamic and poetic visual environment.

Films from the Faroe Islands

curated by Marita Dalsgaard

FAROE ISLANDS

8th - 9th April, 7.30pm

The Faroe Islands is renowned for its rich and diverse film industry, and to celebrate this Jacksons Lane will showcase two unique nights from Faroese auteurs and directors, including short films, animation and independent features, curated by actor and producer Marita Dalsgaard. The full line up of films is to be announced soon.

Norvil & Josephine Magic Show

NORWAY

24th April, 3pm

Suitable for all ages

Norvil and Josephine are a comedy, magic and variety act unlike any other, full of theatrical escapism at its best. Here we have the traditional imposing magician and doting assistant... but magic is never what meets the eye! The classic Vaudeville magic act is about to be turned on its head, with comical gender bending twists and turns. In this show-within-a-show, it's time for the magician to find new dreams while the assistant calls the shots!

The double act is comprised of Magic Circle magician Christopher Howell and Guinness World Record holder acrobat and dancer DesireÃ© KongerÃ¸d. They have appeared on London's West End, at The Magic Castle in Hollywood, The Wintergarten in Berlin and on TV.

Them

by Spindrift Theatre

FINLAND, ICELAND, DENMARK, NORWAY, SWEDEN

24th April, 7.30pm

Suitable for ages 12+

In this powerful piece of theatre, four women from Iceland and Finland explore how toxic masculinity shapes gender roles, narrows our horizons and makes people behave against their better nature, bringing to light the taboos of masculinity. From Nordic theatre company Spindrift Theatre, Them is a devised theatre piece based on over 40 interviews with men from different backgrounds. Collated since 2016, the interviews were held with men from Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, UK, USA, Australia, Chile and France. They discuss their relationship to their gender and biological sex, their childhood and role models, their emotional life and dreams, their sexuality and fears. The four actors also contributed their own thoughts, discussing their encounters with toxic masculinity.

Mischief & Mystery in Moominvalley

by Get Lost and Found

FINLAND

30th April & 1st May, 11am, 1pm, 3pm

Suitable for ages 3-7

Pack your imagination and come on an unforgettable journey to Moominvalley, where everyone is welcome, nature thrives and adventures are plentiful. Based on the much-loved novels by Tove Jansson, and created in consultation with Sophia Jansson, Tove's niece, Mischief and Mystery in Moominvalley is a delightful show full of magical puppetry, an ingenious pop-up book set, original music and interactive storytelling. Join in a snowball fight, toast marshmallows and go sea-swimming as you explore nature, the value of friendship and the acceptance of difference together.