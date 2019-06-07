Nonsense Promised When Comedian Milton Jones Visits Parr Hall

Wild-haired comedian Milton Jones is promising gloriously daft nonsense when he visits Warrington next year.

The Milton: Impossible tour, which calls at Parr Hall on Wednesday 19 February, is all about one man, one mission. Is it possible? No, not really.

Milton reveals the truth about becoming an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forces him to appear on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

But this is also a love story with a twist, or even a really bad sprain.

Is this just gloriously daft nonsense or is there a deeper meaning? Every man has his price: Sainsbury's, where good food costs less.

Milton Jones is the one with the shirts; Radio Times called him "fast, absurd and very funny" and according to The Guardian no-one can touch him when he hits his stride.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.





