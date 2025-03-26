Nominate Your Local Heroes To Be Celebrated at the New Wolsey Theatre's The Big Afternoon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Wolsey Theatre's free annual community event, The Big Afternoon, will return on Saturday 31 May! Packed with live entertainment, cosplay characters, retro arcade games, face painting, arts and crafts, and even the chance to be on stage, The Big Afternoon is an event that the whole family can enjoy.

The theme this year is Superheroes, and the New Wolsey Theatre is giving everyone a chance to celebrate their heroes at this year’s event. Ipswich is full of amazing people doing incredible things every day to support their friends, family and local community, and they are looking for stories of your personal heroes and the positive impact they’ve had on the lives of others.



Perhaps it’s your neighbour who looked after your dog when you needed a hand, or your dance teacher who helped you master that tricky move? Maybe it’s a nurse who played a key role in your recovery or just that friend who has always been there for you? Whatever it is, they want to know who you think deserves to be celebrated.

As part of The Big Afternoon, these heroes will be honoured in a variety of ways, including the creation of a new piece of art that pays tribute to your local champions.

If you would like to nominate someone who you know has made a difference to their community, please get in touch with the New Wolsey Theatre’s Creative Communities team either by emailing creativecommunities@wolseytheatre.co.uk or filling in the online form here: https://forms.gle/JrrSxVntaNmFXQJm8.

Tony Casement, Head of Creative Communities at the New Wolsey Theatre, said: “The Big Afternoon has something for everyone so come along to our family friendly, free mini festival and join the fun. There’s music and dance, art activities to get involved in and the chance to meet your heroes during our superhero walk about. Tell us who your heroes are so we can celebrate many of the amazing people who are making a difference in Ipswich every day.”

The Big Afternoon is a free event. The New Wolsey Theatre would like people to still book a ticket through their website so that they can get a rough estimate of the numbers expected to attend. Book here: https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/events/the-big-afternoon/. You can also book a ticket in-person at the theatre or by calling the Box Office team on 01473 295900.

