Nicholai La Barrie Appointed as Associate Director at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced that theatre and film director Nicholai La Barrie in the new post of Associate Director. Nicholai has previously worked with the Lyric as an Associate Artist and as Director of Young People for the Young Lyric which focuses on youth, educational and inclusive programmes. He was recently announced as the writer and creator of Heart of Hammersmith, the Lyric's first ever large-scale community play which will run in the Main House this summer from 12 to 14 August and celebrates West London stories. He has been a MOBO fellow and is Resident Director on Tina -The Tina Turner Musical in the West End.

Nicholai La Barrie said: "I am so excited to be joining the Lyric team as Associate Director, it is one of the most inspiring theatres in the country, its commitment to telling stories as varied as the places that we live is at the heart of why I make theatre, is at the heart of why I love theatre. The energy, vibe, substance and style that is about to come out of West London will be beautiful and I can't wait to work with a team that is relentless in its pursuit of quality and heart in everything that lives at the Lyric."

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director and CEO of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre said: "I am delighted to welcome Nicholai as our Associate Director. His association with the Lyric extends from Young Lyric to being an Artistic Associate. Nicholai is a talented director and dramaturg and I look forward to working closely with him as we shape the Lyric's future. The Lyric team is committed to serving the community of West London and beyond, and making incredible theatre with extraordinary artists. We have so much exciting work to do, and I am very proud to lead the Lyric alongside an exceptional team which now includes Nicholai."

Nicholai La Barrie is a theatre and film director and has been a MOBO Fellow. His work in theatre includes: Resident Director (Tina -The Tina Turner Musical), Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act (Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama), Grey (Oval House), Liar Heretic Thief (Lyric Hammersmith), White (Edinburgh Festival ), Gob (London International Festival of Theatre), The Book of Disquiet ( Blue Elephant Theatre), I'll Take You There (Gate), There is Nothing There (Oval House), Chet Baker: Speedball (606 Jazz Club) Portrait For Posterity (Arcola Theatre). Film Credits Include: Hamlet Sort Of (2017), North East South West (Short Film 2016), Aingeal (2012), Dark Stranger (2009 Official selection Caribbean film festival). Dramaturge credits include: Heart of Hammersmith, Feels, The mob reformers (Lyric Hammersmith).

Heart of Hammersmith is written and created by Nicholai La Barrie with The Lyric Community Company and tells intergenerational stories of the people, places, sights and sounds of West London. Directed by Eva Sampson with Alex Hurst, it brings together a cast of over 40 West Londoners, including an adult cast, community chorus and 17 young members, aged 18-25, made up of first time actors, a secondary school teacher, drag artist, call centre worker, students, new graduates and community volunteers. Inspired by true stories from West London, the play tracks immigrant arrivals, million-pound homes and social housing sitting side by side, the rise of gentrification, shadows left by the Grenfell tragedy, the changing of attitudes and the rallying together of a resilient community. The production will be staged in the Main House from 12-14 August.