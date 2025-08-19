New Wolsey Theatre Invites Diverse Artists and Companies to Apply For Associate Artists Programme 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has opened applications for a new round of its Associate Artists Programme in a bid to support local diverse talent across Ipswich, Suffolk and East Anglia.

The 18-month programme is part of the theatre’s commitment to investing in the creative ecology of the region, championing East Anglian voices and supporting sustainable, diverse careers in theatre and performance. From developing a new project, to scaling for the midscale stage to seeking support to secure funding, Associate Artists will receive bespoke mentorship to help them achieve their goals.

Recent Associate Artists include Mae Munuo who first worked with New Wolsey Theatre’s Chief Executive and Artistic Director Douglas Rintoul when he directed her in shows at New Wolsey Theatre and Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch. Mae started her journey with the New Wolsey Youth Theatre at 11 years old, moving to the (then) Young Company at 15. She left at 18 to start her degree in Acting with Collaborative and Devised Theatre at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, before embarking on a successful professional career as a theatremaker.

Mae Munuo said: “Being an Associate Artist created a big shift in my creative practice. The New Wolsey Theatre has supported me as an actor, deviser and theatre maker. During my time as an associate artist I was taught how to write a successful ACE application, became an associate director, a director of my first touring production and a regular actor at my home theatre. The team has always supported me with care, encouragement and patience. I am extremely grateful for everyone and my time as an associate artist. Being able to develop as an artist at the theatre I grew up in has been one of my favourite experiences so far.”

Another Associate Artist, Martha Loader, is a writer, actor and producer whose work has been performed across the UK (incl. Mercury Theatre, Eastern Angles, INK Festival, Cambridge Junction, HighTide Festival and Tristan Bates Theatre ). She was a Mercury Playwright 2021-22, and is an alumna of the Soho Theatre Writers’ Lab and HighTide Writers Group programmes. She has been shortlisted for HighTide’s First Commissions and BBC Interconnected, and longlisted for the Theatre503 Playwriting Award. She won the Judges Award at the Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting 2022.

Martha said: “It was a dream to be an Associate Artist with the New Wolsey Theatre. I grew up watching their shows and one of my first jobs was even flyering for them as a teenager! So it’s been a real joy to work with my home theatre this past year or so as an Associate Writer. My attachment was funded by the Peggy Ramsay Foundation and Film4, which enabled me to embed myself into the team - getting firsthand experience of how a busy theatre operates, whilst also working on my own original show. The insight and experience I gained from the team as I wrote my first musical was invaluable. I utilised their producing, dramaturgy, community engagement and marketing advice to help create a new show which I am continuing to develop going forwards. And I was fortunate enough to make some brilliant friends in the team, who I will pester long after my associateship is over! The New Wolsey Theatre is a very special organisation and that’s entirely down to the people who work there. It was a real honour to consider myself part of the team during my time as an associate artist there.”

New Wolsey Theatre is accepting applications until 10am on Monday 15th September 2025. Meetings will take place in September. Associate Artist placements should commence between October and December 2025 subject to their availability.

Full details on the Associate Artists Programme and how to apply can be found here: https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/jobs/call-out-associate-artists/

New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich is a vibrant cultural hub enriching the lives of people in Suffolk. The venue offers a diverse range of performances, community engagement activities, and artist development opportunities. New Wolsey Theatre is nationally renowned for its excellence, diversity, and accessibility, and it is committed to continuing this essential work.